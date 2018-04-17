NOW OPEN: Is your business the best in the Clarence Valley?

The crew from Flowers by Bonnie celebrate their two awards, including the Popular Choice Business at the Clarence Valley Business Awards

The crew from Flowers by Bonnie celebrate their two awards, including the Popular Choice Business at the Clarence Valley Business Awards Adam Hourigan

HOW does your business rate against the others in the Clarence Valley? That question will soon be answered at the 2018 Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards.

Entering the awards is an opportunity to review your business achievements from the past 12 months and benchmark your performance against similar enterprises.

It provides the opportunity to analyse your business, look back at what you have achieved and clarify plans to keep moving forward, to raise the profile of your business and boost your reputation.

The entry process is straightforward and there is a range of categories to suit every business type and size.

The awards night is on Saturday, August 4, at Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba. It is a great night out, a great chance to network and reward the hard work of you and your staff.

Entries open this Tuesday for all businesses, large and small located in the Clarence Valley Council area. The business must have been established and trading on or before December 31, 2017.

It's not the size of the business or the number of staff that are important. The judges will not want to see any financial figures either, just to know that you are viable.

Instead, they will be looking for all the clues that make an excellent business; effective marketing, standardised processes and procedures, quality controls and business plans.

Complete the entry form before June 1, 2018, not only for a chance to be crowned not only the winner of your industry category but also the prestigious Business of the Year Award.

Entry form and details at www.valleyexcellence.org.au.

2018 Business Awards categories