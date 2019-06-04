Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
easter traffic north side coffs harbour. 23 APRIL 2018
easter traffic north side coffs harbour. 23 APRIL 2018 TREVOR VEALE
News

Now you can predict the long weekend traffic

Kathryn Lewis
by
4th Jun 2019 5:00 PM

HOLIDAYMAKERS will benefit from a new digital journey-planning tool created by Roads and Maritime Services that predicts traffic over the June long weekend.

RMS director operations Anna Andrews said lengthy delays can be avoided with this prediction tool that will help motorists plan and choose the best days and times to travel our major road corridors.

"It's time to prepare for the June long weekend traffic on the north coast as holidaymakers head off to make the most of their mid-year break,” Ms Andrews said.

"According to previous years data, Friday and Saturday is expected to be busiest on our highways, and also the Monday when motorists are returning.

The online tool will show travellers expected traffic volumes on our highways from Thursday through to the following Tuesday.

commute june long weekend pacific highway roads and maritime services traffic
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Kim's big moment turns heads

    premium_icon Kim's big moment turns heads

    News Maclean singer stuns crowds, judges with iconic Joni Mitchell tune in All-Star season

    OUR SAY: Action on back roads needed

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Action on back roads needed

    Opinion Residents on country roads have right to be upset, writes Tim Howard

    Local solicitor alleges anti-bike gang police intimidation

    premium_icon Local solicitor alleges anti-bike gang police intimidation

    Crime Grafton solicitor lodges complaint over alleged police intimidation

    GALLERY: Re-live the majesty of Art in the Paddock

    premium_icon GALLERY: Re-live the majesty of Art in the Paddock

    News Were you snapped at the Castle last weekend?

    • 4th Jun 2019 6:00 PM