Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vinnies Volunteers
Vinnies Volunteers Cordell Richardson
Offbeat

Nowhere for your mother's day flowers? Try Vinnies

Adam Hourigan
by
6th May 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOU MAY buy your mother the best bunch of flowers this Sunday, but if she's got nowhere to put them, maybe Vinnies is the answer to making mum's day.

Vinnies North Coast retail manager kim Boyd says there's no better way to show your mum how much you love her than by offering a quality gift from your local Vinnies shop - anything from a nice item of clothing to classy kitchen or homeware that still has plenty of life in it.

"Gift giving from Vinnies makes sense on so many levels,” she said.

"We know that fresh flowers are a popular Mother's Day gift, and while we can't compete with that, we suggest people might consider dropping by their local Vinnies to pick up a nice vase to put them in.

"An outlay of a few dollars will turn a bunch of flowers into a classy presentation, which is what all mums deserve on this special day of the year.”

Ms Boyd said that you might even find something else she's been holding out for in good condition in the shop.

"The prices represent an absolute bargain, whether on branded clothing or knick-knacks for the home,” she said.

"Another positive is that by shopping at Vinnies you're supporting one of Australia's best recycling organisations, with the added benefit that all the money made from sales in our 28 North Coast shops is allocated to Vinnies social support work in local communities.

"Our 1000-plus shop helpers are volunteers, which means that all our income can be directed to families and individuals doing it tough.”

Ms Boyd said gifting pre-loved goods helps reduce demand for the cheap, short-life goods, such as clothing made in developing countries, which is flooding into Australia and soon finds its way to landfill.

"Vinnies doesn't stock these non-lasting items as they're just not fit for purpose after a few wears and washes,” she added.

flowers mothers day vinnies
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Crash truck driver may have had 'medical issue' say police

    premium_icon Crash truck driver may have had 'medical issue' say police

    Crime Police have revealed a truckie who vehicle overturned and collided with a stationary truck at Junction Hill, may been in the throes of a 'medical issue

    • 6th May 2019 10:30 AM
    Net fishing turns into expensive lesson

    premium_icon Net fishing turns into expensive lesson

    Crime Repeat netting offender from Iluka caught by fisheries

    • 6th May 2019 11:02 AM
    Plans to preserve piece of bridge history not a done deal

    premium_icon Plans to preserve piece of bridge history not a done deal

    News Museum society claims RMS agreement sliced in half

    Who is this man? Police ask for help over theft

    Who is this man? Police ask for help over theft

    Crime Help identify his heavily tattooed man