Nowhere for your mother's day flowers? Try Vinnies

YOU MAY buy your mother the best bunch of flowers this Sunday, but if she's got nowhere to put them, maybe Vinnies is the answer to making mum's day.

Vinnies North Coast retail manager kim Boyd says there's no better way to show your mum how much you love her than by offering a quality gift from your local Vinnies shop - anything from a nice item of clothing to classy kitchen or homeware that still has plenty of life in it.

"Gift giving from Vinnies makes sense on so many levels,” she said.

"We know that fresh flowers are a popular Mother's Day gift, and while we can't compete with that, we suggest people might consider dropping by their local Vinnies to pick up a nice vase to put them in.

"An outlay of a few dollars will turn a bunch of flowers into a classy presentation, which is what all mums deserve on this special day of the year.”

Ms Boyd said that you might even find something else she's been holding out for in good condition in the shop.

"The prices represent an absolute bargain, whether on branded clothing or knick-knacks for the home,” she said.

"Another positive is that by shopping at Vinnies you're supporting one of Australia's best recycling organisations, with the added benefit that all the money made from sales in our 28 North Coast shops is allocated to Vinnies social support work in local communities.

"Our 1000-plus shop helpers are volunteers, which means that all our income can be directed to families and individuals doing it tough.”

Ms Boyd said gifting pre-loved goods helps reduce demand for the cheap, short-life goods, such as clothing made in developing countries, which is flooding into Australia and soon finds its way to landfill.

"Vinnies doesn't stock these non-lasting items as they're just not fit for purpose after a few wears and washes,” she added.