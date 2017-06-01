NPWS teams up with Landcare and GreenArmy for wetland tree planting

NEW homes for birds and fish are being created as the Iluka GreenArmy and Landcare help the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) replant tree cover in Everlasting Swamp National Park at Lawrence.

NPWS Project Officer Dean Egan said restoring tree cover will create homes for birds, provide shade and structure for fish and assist in improving water quality in the Park.

"More than 140 trees were planted in recent weeks, adding to the over 1200 trees planted in since start of 2016,” said Mr Egan.

"A big thanks to the dedicated team of ten GreenArmy crew and five Iluka Landcare volunteers.

"The Sandon to Wooli Community Nursery and Iluka Landcare have worked with NPWS to source local seed, raise young trees and the Envite-led Iluka GreenArmy has been planting the trees,” Mr Egan said.

Envite GreenArmy Coordinator Mick Webb said it is great to see this improved wetland health achieved through this community partnership of both young and old.

"The incredible birdlife, fish and rare wetland vegetation needed a bit of a hand up.

"Parts of the new park were devoid of creek-bank trees, with older trees being hit hard by dieback and lack of habitat,” Mr Webb said.

Mr Egan said since the Park was established in November 2014, NPWS has looked at ways to improve the wetland.

"We teamed up the Southern Cross University in 2015 to look at this issue, now we are seeing this project growing on the ground,” Mr Egan said.

"The GreenArmy project is funded by the Australian Federal Government and the wetland restoration is funded by a NSW Environmental Trust grant.

"Everlasting Swamp National Park lies near Maclean, NSW and is known as the 'Kakadu of the South' to local birdwatchers.

"We welcome visitors to check out the park, the wetland is now filled and is teeming with life after the recent flooding rains,” Mr Egan said.

For information on visiting Everlasting Swamp National Park visit: http://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/ visit-a-park/parks/ everlasting-swamp-national-park