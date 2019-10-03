Father leaves legacy of ‘infinite love’ and hope for cure

Laurence Pavone, founder of Laurie's Love with his wife Julie and children Claudia 14 Layla 10 Mason 8.

A community is in mourning after a young father of three lost his battle with brain cancer.

Laurence Pavone, 42 was a stalwart of the Burdekin cane industry and third-generation cane farmer but more importantly, a devoted husband to Julie and loving father of three children.

It's understood Mr Pavone passed away surrounded by family Wednesday night after an aggressive battle with brain cancer.

After a successful career in radio advertising, Mr Pavone returned to the Burdekin working as a sugar industry consultant.

Former colleague Billie White said he would be remembered as someone who had a profound impact on the community in his ability to bring everyone together.

The agronomist worked on a Farmacist project aimed at protecting the Great Barrier Reef in partnership with farmers.

"He was a very animated lively bloke and just gave everything to what he did, especially within the sugar industry," Ms White said.

"He just made the most of everyday and I just really feel for Julie and the kids, anyone who had the chance to get to know him will be feeling this pain."

Burdekin MP Dale Last offered his condolences to Mr Pavone's family and said they should be commended for their efforts in drawing attention to brain cancer through their charity 'Laurie's Love'.

"I think the best way that we can all honour Laurie is to commit to helping achieve his dream of a cure in memory of him and others who have suffered from this insidious disease," Mr Last said.

"Laurie's passing will have a huge impact on his family, friends and the wider community but I want them to know that we will support them, continue to work with them in his memory and do what we can every day to truly embrace Laurie's belief that love is the cure.

Mr Pavone was diagnosed with high-grade Glioblastoma Multiforme in December, sadly it was the second time he'd received a cancer diagnosis after being diagnosed with a low grade brain tumour in 2005 that was treated with radiation.