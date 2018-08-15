Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Referee Ben Cummins copped a spray from a Bulldogs trainer. Picture: Gregg Porteous
Referee Ben Cummins copped a spray from a Bulldogs trainer. Picture: Gregg Porteous
Rugby League

Bulldogs handed fine over NRL ref spray

15th Aug 2018 5:18 PM

CANTERBURY has been fined $5000 fine over an alleged verbal spray by trainer Tony Grimaldi at an NRL referee during the Bulldogs' round 21 win over Brisbane.

The NRL confirmed yesterday the Bulldogs had been issued a breach notice on Monday and had five days to decide whether to appeal the fine.

It is believed Grimaldi said, "Why don't you ref the game fairly?" to referee Ben Cummins at half-time of the game at ANZ Stadium.

Canterbury was also fined $15,000 for wearing the wrong jerseys during their round 19 loss to Parramatta, with both teams wearing hooped jumpers for the match.

The penalties add to what has been a miserable season for the club, which is in a battle to avoid finishing with their first wooden spoon since 2008.

The Bulldogs are in 14th spot but equal on 14 points alongside 15th-placed Parramatta and last-placed North Queensland with three games remaining in the regular season.

Canterbury face the Warriors on Sunday, before rounding out their campaign against St George Illawarra and Cronulla - all of which are in the top eight.

Related Items

Show More
ben cummins brisbane broncos canterbury bulldogs nrl tony grimaldi

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Properties under threat from fire at Eatonsville

    BREAKING: Properties under threat from fire at Eatonsville

    Breaking AN OUT-of-control grassfire has closed the Gwydir Highway near Eatonsville with 14 Rural Fire Service crews responding to the blaze that is threatening property

    • 15th Aug 2018 5:07 PM
    Rescue helicopter dispatched to man burnt in bushfire

    Rescue helicopter dispatched to man burnt in bushfire

    Breaking Man burnt trying to drive through fire at Carnham

    • 15th Aug 2018 4:54 PM
    Students laying the foundation for their future

    premium_icon Students laying the foundation for their future

    News CHS Training students building a career with Construction Pathways

    Success for camping blitz trial

    Success for camping blitz trial

    Council News More business at caravan parks

    Local Partners