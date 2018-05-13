Smith faces ban for Proctor ‘wishbone’ tackle

Cameron Smith lifts the leg of Kevin Proctor which injures his groin.

MELBOURNE skipper Cameron Smith has been charged by the NRL match review committee for his 'wishbone' tackle which left Gold Coast forward Kevin Proctor with a groin injury on Saturday night.

Smith has been hit with a grade two dangerous contact (other) charge and will be suspended for one week if he takes the early guilty plea, but could receive two weeks if he fights it and is unsuccessful.

The Storm were hit hard by the match review committee following the game with prop Sam Kasiano also facing a one-week suspension for a grade one dangerous contact (head/neck) charge for a hit on Titans forward Jarrod Wallace.

Josh Addo-Carr and Cameron Munster were also hit with grade one dangerous contact (head/neck) charges but will be free to play Manly next week with early guilty pleas.

Post-game, Smith said there was malice or intent to injure Proctor.

"Just to clarify that I didn't pull his leg, I didn't try to pull his leg out," Smith said.

"Kev is a really good friend of mine. He's a good friend of everyone at our club, played many games with him, so there's no chance I'd be going in there trying to injure the bloke.

An emotional Kevin Proctor sits on the sidelines after a tackle which injured his groin.

"Whatever happens out of this game or that tackle I've got absolutely no control over. All I can say is I'm not there to try to hurt the bloke.

"I thought I was in a good position to get his leg up and get him on the ground, but it didn't work that way.

"We had three in the tackle and he ended up in that position, which is unfortunate.

"I spoke to Kevvy after the game, to see how he's going and I said I had no intention to hurt him at all, and he was very grateful for me to say that."

In the earlier Saturday game between the Warriors and Sydney Roosters, prop Dylan Napa was cited for a grade one high tackle on Isaiah Papali'i and grade one dangerous contact on Bunta Afoa, but will be free to play next week against Brisbane with an early guilty plea.

Afoa was charged with grade one dangerous contact on Sio Siua Taukeiaho, while Jazz Tevaga also copped the same charge for an incident with Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, but both will also be available for next week with early pleas.