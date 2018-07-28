Menu
David Klemmer faces suspension for his hit on Moses Mbye. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Rugby League

Klemmer charged for this hit on Mbye

28th Jul 2018 6:15 PM

DAVID Klemmer will miss Canterbury's clash with Brisbane on Thursday night unless he can beat a dangerous contact charge at the NRL judiciary.

Klemmer has been slapped with a grade-one charge over a late hit on former teammate Moses Mbye, which forced the Wests Tigers fullback from the field on Friday night.

Mbye had got rid of the ball when Klemmer came through and collected the fullback, who was looking elsewhere, with his shoulder.

Surprisingly no penalty was called even though it appeared contact had been made with Mbye's head.

Klemmer will miss just one game if he enters an early guilty plea. But that penalty will increase to two weeks if he fights the charge at the judiciary and loses due to carry-over points and heavy weighting for prior offences.

The Bulldogs' won the clash at ANZ Stadium 16-4.

