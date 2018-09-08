Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Greg Inglis was less than impressed with this tackle.
Greg Inglis was less than impressed with this tackle.
Rugby League

Storm star cleared over GI chicken wing tackle

8th Sep 2018 6:16 PM

MELBOURNE Storm prop Jesse Bromwich has been cleared of a chicken wing tackle on Greg Inglis that left the Souths star clutching his shoulder in pain.

The incident took place five minutes into the Storm's clash with South Sydney at AAMI Park,

The Rabbitohs skipper was not impressed with the tackle and appealed to the referee as he was put to ground.

Replays appeared to show Storm prop Jesse Bromwich grabbing at Inglis's arm.

"You can see his arm, they're twisting it at the top there," Fox Sports commentator Braith Anasta said.

"He's not happy.

"Again the tackling technique of the Melbourne Storm will come under question."

On Saturday, however, the NRL advised there were no charges from the match review panel.

When asked post-game, Inglis said: "That's for (the match review committee) to look at. Can't help it."

Related Items

Show More
greg inglis jesse bromwich melbourne storm nrl south sydney rabbitohs

Top Stories

    Multi truck crash closes hwy

    Multi truck crash closes hwy

    News THE Pacific Hwy was closed on Friday evening after a utility collided with a B-Double which then clipped two other semi-trailers.

    HISTORY MAKER: McLennan rises for grand final

    premium_icon HISTORY MAKER: McLennan rises for grand final

    Rugby Union SIXTEEN years after his first decider for Yamba, Mitch rises again.

    Tulle twist on plastic bag problem

    Tulle twist on plastic bag problem

    News Lasting Impressions owner's take on the plastic bag challenge

    Junior decider set to be the best ever

    premium_icon Junior decider set to be the best ever

    Hockey FINEST of Grafton hockeys rising stars on show.

    Local Partners