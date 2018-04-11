‘Embarrassed’ Inglis concedes career lowlight

IT was the moment that rocketed St George Illawarra centre Euan Aitken into State of Origin calculations, and left a Queensland Maroons superstar "embarrassed" in the process.

South Sydney captain Greg Inglis has admitted he was left red-faced after being stood up by Aitken in last Friday's 16-12 loss to the Dragons.

Midway through the first half, Aitken put on the afterburners to scoot past Inglis and score the first of the Red V's two tries in the game.

Euan Aitken scores a try leading Greg Inglis in his wake. Picture: Brett Costello

"I was embarrassed,'' Inglis said.

"He got me on that one. There's no doubt about it. It was clear to see. He stood me up, that was as clear as day.

"It's unfortunate at my end he scored that try and they walked away with the two (competition) points.

"It's something I pride myself on. If you want to be in this game a long time you have to pride yourself on a few things, and defence is one of them.''

Should Aitken be rewarded with an Origin debut, he could very well face off against Inglis who has been guaranteed a Maroons jersey if he's fit for the selection at the time.

Greg Inglis was racially abused when he left the field at Penrith.

Meanwhile, Inglis said he was not yet ready to speak publicly about the racial abuse he copped from two spectators at an NRL match in Penrith last month.

Two fans were last week given indefinite bans from attending matches by the NRL after directing abuse at Rabbitohs star at the end of his team's round-two loss to the Panthers.

Inglis said he was now fine with the matter, but still didn't want to talk publicly about the incident which he had reported immediately to South Sydney management.

"I'll speak about it when I'm ready," Inglis said.

"It's just a very touchy subject. I'll speak when I'm ready to speak about it."

The fans in question will not be able to attend NRL events until after they apologise to Inglis and undertake cultural training.

The NRL last month said the approach was a similar tack they had taken with players who had fallen into trouble in recent years.

At the time, the incident drew widespread support for Inglis across the NRL, and prompted a quick response from the Panthers, Rabbitohs and NRL integrity unit.

Inglis is seen as one of the leading voices for indigenous players in the game, having accepted his status as a role model within the community.

"It's something you embrace and take on board," Inglis said of his standing in the game.

"It's something that fell in my hands and you roll with it."