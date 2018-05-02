Maroons legend calls on Titans to blood 20yo rookie

MEET the 20-year-old who could prove the secret ingredient to reviving the Gold Coast attack and drawing the best out of star half Ashley Taylor.

His name is Alexander Brimson and while he's yet to play NRL, he's quickly earning a reputation for himself as a rookie on the rise.

A star of the Queensland 20s Origin side last year and the Titans' NYC player of the year, the talented half has spent 2018 playing fullback in the Queensland Cup after earning a Top 30 contract with the Titans.

With Garth Brennan struggling to settle on a solution at five-eighth, Maroons under 20s coach, Justin Hodges, has backed the versatile playmaker to not only be the man to ignite the Titans' season but prove the perfect foil for Taylor.

"Ash Taylor's the No.7, there's no doubt about that, but there's a young kid called AJ Brimson," Hodges said on Queenslanders Only.

Alexander Brimson gets a kick away.

"Myself and Lote Tuqiri had a bit to do with him in the Queensland 20s, he was our five-eighth.

"He's a wonderful player, just what he does on and off the ball, he's got so much energy.

"He's big, he's put on about five or six kilos since we had him last year.

"He's a left foot kicker as well ... his vision and his timing, how he passes, how he plays.

"Whenever you give him a game plan, he'll execute it to the tee.

"He's just one of those young kids who's got the world at his feet and I think given the opportunity to play outside Ash Taylor, I think he could blossom into a wonderful player."

Bryce Cartwright lines up in the No.6 again this week with Kane Elgey in reserve grade after failing to fire in 2018.

Queensland under 20s players Alexander Brimson, Keegan Hipgrave, Phillip Sami, Apiata Noema-Matenga and Daniel Brownbill training at Sanctuary Cove.

After being punted from the NRL side last week, he finds himself off-contract and on the outer.

On a $600,000 a season deal, Elgey is in desperate need of rediscovering form.

According to Hodges, a stint with Tweed Heads could allow Elgey to hit the refresh button before returning to the top grade later in the year.

"He had the start of the season to impress the coach," Hodges said.

"I think at the moments he's lacking a bit of form and that's hard because when you lack form you lack confidence and you can't steer your side around.

"When you're a half you touch the ball more than anyone apart from the hooker on the field.

"I think the coach has done a wonderful thing putting him back to Queensland Cup to find form and confidence but I would like to see AJ, I think he's a wonderful player."

