Tim Browne has retired. Photo by Jeff Lambert (Penrith Panthers).
Tim Browne has retired. Photo by Jeff Lambert (Penrith Panthers).
Rugby League

Panthers prop retires after third freak injury

by Staff writers
1st May 2018 9:14 AM

PENRITH prop Tim Browne has decided to hang up the boots following a freak bowel injury which left him in hospital.

The 30-year-old suffered the career-ending blow while playing in the Intrust Super Premiership in March and needed to be rushed into emergency surgery where damage to his bowel, spleen and kidneys was repaired.

He remained in intensive care in Nepean Hosital for two days.

 

Tim Browne is taken away by ambulance after suffering a freak bowel injury. Picture: Brett Costello
Tim Browne is taken away by ambulance after suffering a freak bowel injury. Picture: Brett Costello

 

"I've come to the decision that I think it's time I call time on my footy career," Browne told the Panthers website.

"I just don't think I could do it to myself or my family anymore.

"Over the last three or four years I've had some really weird injuries.

"I fractured my skull, I've had an infection in my knee where I nearly lost my leg due to a bug in the turf at ANZ Stadium, and now this sort of made my decision a bit easier."

Browne made his debut for Canterbury in 2010 and he went on to make 84 appearances for the club before he moved to the Panthers ahead of the 2017 season.

 

Tim Browne during his time at the Bulldogs. Picture: Brett Costello
Tim Browne during his time at the Bulldogs. Picture: Brett Costello

 

He played 19 games for the club last year but was yet to make an NRL appearance in 2018.

Browne said his immediate focus was on continuing his studies and running his rugby league academy. He'll also join the Panthers' media department.

bowel nrl2018 panthers retirement tim browne

