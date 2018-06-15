Menu
Anthony Seibold got off to a stellar start at the Rabbitohs.
Rugby League

Seibold responds to Broncos speculation

by John Dean
15th Jun 2018 9:03 AM | Updated: 9:03 AM

SOUTH Sydney coach Anthony Seibold has shut down reports linking him to Brisbane, revealing he's in talks to extend his contract with the Rabbitohs.

Seibold took over the reins from Michael Maguire this season and has made an immediate impact with the team soaring to the top of the NRL ladder after Thursday night's big 42-24 win over Parramatta.

The team currently have the best attack in the competition and it was there for all to see at ANZ Stadium against the Eels.

The Rabbitohs' stellar form has Seibold's stocks rising and reports surfaced last Sunday suggesting the Broncos were eyeing off the rookie NRL coach if their pursuit of Melbourne's Craig Bellamy was unsuccessful.

"I can understand the speculation, I'm from Queensland," Seibold said on Thursday.

"But I'm in my first year, I've only coached 15 games or whatever it is.

"I love the Bunnies.

"I've got another year on my contract and the club's started negotiations to extend by contract.

"For me, that's my priority and my focus is on my job here now.

"That's all I've got to say on it."

