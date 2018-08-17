Broncos lure teen Roosters sensation north

Sean O'Sullivan scored on his debut for the Roosters earlier this year. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

THE Broncos have landed a blow on the Sydney Roosters in the lead-up to their round 24 blockbuster next week by winning a tug of war for boom halfback Sean O'Sullivan.

Blindside first detailed Brisbane's pursuit of O'Sullivan last month and it can now be revealed the Broncos have secured the services of the 19-year-old on a two-year deal.

O'Sullivan scored a try on debut against the Gold Coast in July and is set to play his fourth career game against the Raiders on Sunday in Canberra.

While Broncos coach Wayne Bennett is happy with first-choice halves Anthony Milford and Kodi Nikorima, he is keen to add depth to his squad and O'Sullivan will bolster their scrumbase options next season.

The rookie playmaker is the son of former Storm and Roosters recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan, the man who famously signed Greg Inglis as a teenager in Kempsey.

O'Sullivan Sr was renowned as one of the code's best scouts but had his reputation tarnished by the Storm salary cap scandal in 2010.

Aside from Bennett's aura, family ties helped deliver O'Sullivan to Red Hill.

Broncos prop Matt Lodge is in a long-term relationship with his sister Jessica and the couple had their first child, a boy, late last year, making O'Sullivan an uncle.

SCOUTS SEE TALENT DOWN UNDER

AMERICAN scouts from the NFL are coming Down Under in an unprecedented recruiting raid on local talent.

Jordan Mailata's success has sparked renewed interest from the NFL.

The success of former Souths under-20s hulk Jordan Mailata has sparked interest in Australian and Pacific region athletes, prompting the creation of the first NFL International Combine on the Gold Coast on October 5-7.

NFL scouts will descend on the glitter strip to run the rule over potential American football recruits between the age of 20 to 25.

There will be testing days in Fiji, Samoa, Auckland, Wellington, Sydney and Brisbane before 75 athletes will be chosen and flown to the Gold Coast for the Combine to be assessed by NFL scouts.

Up to five players will make the final cut to attend the famous IMG Academy in Florida, where the 150kg Mailata learnt the ropes before clinching an NFL contract in April with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"This is a great initiative from the NFL," Mailata said.

"It will provide so many players from back home who thought there was no pathway to the NFL, a real chance of making it.

"Last November I started my journey and last week I played my first NFL game for the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a real rush, an unbelievable experience.

"If you think you have what it takes, sign up and have a crack."

BIRD'S WINGS CLIPPED

IT's official - Jack Bird's nightmare season has finally ended in tears.

The marquee Broncos recruit has resumed running at training and had scans on Monday on his recently-operated sternum in the hope of getting the green light to return to the field this season.

Jack Bird has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

But results from the scans showed Bird's sternum has yet to fully heal, prompting Broncos medicos to wrap the former NSW Origin utility in cotton wool for the rest of the season.

Even if he was cleared by doctors, Broncos coach Wayne Bennett said he would have been reluctant to bring Bird back this season.

"I'm glad the decision has been made now - Jack won't be back this year," Bennett said.

"He running well at training and is feeling much better in that sternum area, but he still can't do contact, so we'll get him ready for next season."

It's been a frustrating maiden season at Red Hill for Bird.

The $800,000 recruit had a shoulder reconstruction last November and played just eight games this season before succumbing to his sternum problem.

SCOTT SOLDIERS ON

COWBOYS co-captain Matt Scott insists he will not be forced into retirement by a neck injury he has carried his entire career as he racks up his 250th NRL game on Friday night.

Scott will play his third game back from a neck problem when North Queensland clash with Cronulla at Southern Cross Group Stadium.

The 33-year-old warhorse has had a tough season, fighting back from a knee reconstruction only to lose his Queensland Origin jersey before the neck injury flared.

Scott needs surgery in the off-season, having already gone under the knife in 2015 for a similar problem.

Matt Scott wants to play on in 2019. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The 2019 season is expected to be Scott's last in the NRL and he is desperate to not be forced into an early retirement.

"It's manageable, it's still a bit tender but that's to be expected," he said.

"At this stage it's a week-by-week case. I'm not going to make any big statements or predictions. We'll play it week-by-week.

"It's something I've had since the start of my career. I remember in 2006 was my first issue with my neck.

"It's been manageable the whole way through. It's obviously a bit worse now than what it has been for a few years, but it's something I know how to manage."

The Cowboys will farewell retiring co-captain Johnathan Thurston in a few weeks and were hoping to stagger the retirements of their leaders.

Scott said he hoped to play out his current contract next season.

"I'll hopefully finish the year off strongly," he said.

"I'll probably need surgery in the off-season, but at this stage my plan is to definitely play next year."

STORM OVER SMITH VALUE

INTERESTING times at the Storm. Billy Slater is retiring and now there is some debate over champion skipper Cameron Smith's contract value should he play on, as expected, in 2019.

Blindside understands Smith and Melbourne have yet to find common ground at the negotiating table.

As the code's No. 1 player, Smith is seeking around $1 million, but Melbourne are naturally wary of paying a seven-figure sum for a man who turns 36 next year.

As great as Smith is, he may have to consider a pay cut for one final contract.

BARBA FITS COWBOYS

BEN Barba is coming back to the NRL and one club he would consider playing for is the Cowboys.

Ben Barba has been in fine form for St Helens since moving to England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Barba is a Mackay boy and the former Dally M star could bring some spark to a North Queensland side searching for fresh blood after their nightmare campaign this season.

Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan has already closed the door on a Barba return, but if the Cowboys miss out on Valentine Holmes, the 29-year-old, who is currently at St Helens in the UK, could be a handy recruit.

MEETING PRIORITIES

BRONCOS forward Josh McGuire really hates meetings.

McGuire famously tweeted during the 2016 State of Origin series that "losers have meetings, winners have parties" after a Queensland victory.

When asked this week why he thought Rabbitohs boss Anthony Seibold was a good coach after working with him in the Queensland Origin side, McGuire said: "I don't know, I don't really listen too much in meetings to be honest.

"He was a good team man and good with the video. That's all I really noticed."

ROBERTS RETURN

A FAMILY connection helped pave the way for Tyrone Roberts to return to the Gold Coast Titans.

Roberts will join the Titans next year after leaving the Gold Coast this season to play for Warrington in the Super League.

Titans coach Garth Brennan has been looking to add depth to his playmaking ranks and viewed Roberts as the ultimate recruit.

And it didn't hurt that Brennan has a family link to Roberts.

Roberts and Titans prop Jack Stockwell are married to sisters, who are Brennan's nieces from his wife's side of the family.

Roberts and Stockwell may have to start calling the coach "Uncle Garth".

Corey Oates will begin contract talks with NRL clubs this week. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

OATES CHASE BEGINS

THE Broncos will begin contract talks with Corey Oates this week.

The Maroons winger is severing ties with his management and their contractual arrangement is days away from ending.

Oates will then link with a new agent, who will begin delicate negotiations on a new deal for the Origin ace.

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett is still hopeful of keeping Oates but admits Brisbane won't win a bidding war for his services.

PLAYING STOCKS

RISING

Johnathan Thurston

The Cowboys legend has bounced back to his best form in the past fortnight and has proven what a champion he is.

Paul Gallen

We aren't big fans on this side of the border but you've got to give it to the Sharks skipper for still playing in the NRL at the grand old age of 37.

Paul Gallen is the oldest player in the NRL. Picture: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Mitchell Moses

It's been a wretched year for many Eels players but his solo magic against the Dragons last week is a contender for try of the season.

Blake Ferguson

Can be heart-attack material with his hands but his backfield runs for the Roosters are as damaging as they are explosive.

FALLING

The Dragons

Another promising season is at risk of going up in a puff of smoke following a typical late-season fade out.

The Dragons have been in poor form after a red-hot start to the season. Picture: AAP Image/Craig Golding

Gideon Gela-Mosby

The Cowboys winger can score a try but his non-attempt at chasing James Roberts last week was pathetic.

Cameron Smith

Had one of the worst games of his career against Cronulla last week. Smith is arguably the greatest player the game has seen but Father Time is catching up.

Ashley Taylor

Has failed to step up as a Titans leader this season and was outclassed by Panthers young gun Nathan Cleary last week.