A sex tape involving Dylan Napa has been leaked online. Picture: Supplied
Rugby League

Bulldogs aware of Dylan Napa sex tape

by Staff writers
11th Jan 2019 3:00 PM
A sex tape allegedly involving Canterbury new recruit Dylan Napa has surfaced on the internet today.

Canterbury and the NRL are aware of the video.

It is unclear when the video was taken but it is understood to be at least a couple of years old.

The sex tape was filmed by an unknown third party also in the room.

On the video Napa can be heard repeatedly saying "call me Big Papa".

Dylan Napa joined the Bulldogs during the off-season after winning the 2018 NRl grand final with the Roosters. Picture: Tim Hunter
The Bulldogs released a statement in relation to the sex tape on Friday.

"The club has today been made aware of alleged images surfacing on social media of a current player taken several years ago," the statement reads.

"The club has informed the NRL Integrity Unit of the matter.

"The club is not in a position to comment further at this time."

Napa is yet to play a game for Canterbury after making a late off-season switch having played for the Roosters in their premiership win against Melbourne in October.

Napa, 26, represented Queensland last year.

bulldogs dylan napa nrl online sex tape
News Corp Australia

