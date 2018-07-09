Fittler’s latest training tactic revealed

NEW South Wales coach Brad Fittler has always been a bit left field but his latest training methods need to be seen to be believed.

At Blues training on Sunday ahead of Origin III players donned blindfolds in a unique session normally held away from prying eyes.

High-performance specialist Hayden Knowles said the blindfolds had used over the past month.

"Nearly every day we start the day with something, there is a reason for every drill we do," Knowles said.

"Today was to get them in synch and get them communicating and talking. We often move up the field as a defensive line. We added to the drill by making them blindfolded.

"There is only one way to get through that drill blindfolded, that is by talking. Out of the whole team there was a handful of them that weren't blindfolded."

According to Knowles the unusual methods were working.

Brad Fittler keeps an eye on his players. (AAP Image/David Moir)

"It is like when we were down to 12 men in Origin II, one thing that had to pick up straight away was everyone's talk," Knowles said.

"We have done that drill a couple of times but no one has seen it until today. We have been going to a field before training starts.

"Freddie will do many things to increase communication, things like banning mobile phones. There are a lot of things we do in the camp which are to increase communication and being blindfolded is one of them."

It's not the first time the Blues have turned their backs on the training handbook.

Players have taken part in barefoot sessions, despite the chilly temperatures, with the belief the 'earthing session' supposed to absord nutrients into the body while cryo chambers have also been utilised as the Blues look for alternative ways to give them an advantage.