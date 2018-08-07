Menu
Penrith Panthers boss Phil Gould holds a press conference to address the media. Picture: Toby Zerna
Rugby League

Phil Gould: ‘We’ve already had 12 applications’

7th Aug 2018 10:01 AM
THE sacking of Panthers coach Anthony Griffin dominates the NRL landscape.

Despite still being in contention to make the top four, Griffin was sensationally shown the door on Monday.

In the wake of the shock decision:

* Penrith boss Phil Gould has addressed the media to explain Griffin's axing

* Gould has revealed head coaches of rival NRL clubs are among a dozen applicants to put their hand up for the vacant Penrith job

* Penrith CEO Brian Fletcher believes legendary NRL coach Wayne Bennett could be a suitable fit alongside high-profile boss Gould at the Panthers

Keep up to date with all the latest news at Penrith and every club in our blog below â€"

our rolling coverage will keep you posted on everything you need to know.

