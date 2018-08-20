NRL run home: Upsets throw title race wide open

Sam Thaiday (left) and Darius Boyd of the Broncos celebrate following the Round 23 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Thursday, August 16, 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The NRL is headed for its most open finish to a regular season in premiership history after a weekend of upsets.

One win separates first from sixth with two rounds to play, the biggest jam at the top since the competition's inception in 1908.

Melbourne, the Sydney Roosters and South Sydney are equal on 32 points, while Penrith, St George Illawarra and Cronulla are a win back and mathematically a shot at the minor premiership.

* MELBOURNE (1st, 32pts, +177)

To play: Gold Coast (a) Penrith (h)

Outlook: In the box seat for a home final and the opportunity not to leave Melbourne until the grand final with two winnable games to end the year. While for-and-against could decide first, two very winnable games should have them in the top two.

* SYDNEY ROOSTERS (2nd, 32pts, +161)

To play: Brisbane (h) Parramatta (a).

Outlook: A win against Brisbane will give the Roosters a big advantage in the minor premiership race come round 25. While Melbourne play on the Friday night, the Tri-colours will know the win and margin required to take first when they play Parramatta on Saturday.

* SOUTH SYDNEY (3rd, 32pts, +116)

To play: Canberra (h) Wests Tigers (h).

Outlook: Need to win their last two to have any hope of a home final in week one and not having to head to Melbourne. A loss to Canberra puts them at risk of dropping out of the top four in the final round.

* ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA (4th, 30pts, +75)

To play: Canterbury (h) Newcastle (a).

Outlook: Lead a three-way battle for the last spot in the four. Will likely not only need to win their last two games but do so well given Cronulla (6th) are just 17 points behind them on for-and-against.

* PENRITH (5th, 30pts, +70)

To play: Warriors (a), Melbourne (a).

Outlook: Have the toughest run home of those chasing a top-four spot. They have to travel to Auckland next week and play in Melbourne in the last round where they haven't won for 13 years.

* CRONULLA (6th, 30pts, +58)

To play: Newcastle (h) Canterbury (a).

Outlook: Have an identical run home to the Dragons but the added advantage of playing last on the Sunday in the final round, where they'll know what they have to do.

* BRISBANE (7th, 28pts +10)

To play: Sydney Roosters (a) Manly (h).

Outlook: All but wrapped up their spot in the finals with a win over South Sydney. Likely need to win both remaining games to secure a home elimination final.

* WARRIORS (8th, 28pts, +1)

To play: Penrith (h) Canberra (h).

Outlook: A win over Penrith on Friday night should put them in the spot to push for a home elimination final against the Raiders in round 25.

* WESTS TIGERS (9th, 24pts, -44)

To play: Manly (h) South Sydney (a).

Outlook: Mathematically possible. Need wins in their last two games and the Warriors or Broncos to lose theirs. All that has to be done with a big enough point-swing in their favour to play finals.