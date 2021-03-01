NRL: Daine Laurie first half double in Tigers trial

Daine Laurie has grabbed an early season opportunity at his new club with both hands scoring a double in a preseason trial for Wests Tigers.

The 21-year-old started at fullback in his second appearance for the club, and had crossed for two tries within 12 minutes to kickstart the side’s 52-18 drubbing of the Sea Eagles.

The former Grafton Ghosts and Lower Clarence Magpies star has only been training with the Tigers for the past month after securing a release from Penrith Panthers this year, and told NRL.com he had fit straight into the side.

“I only came over a couple of weeks ago, but the boys have just been working hard and I reckon (the trial) will be a good thing to go off,” he said.

Laurie said he was ready to take his opportunity with both hands if presented.

“It’s up to Madge (head coach Michael Maguire) and the coaching staff … if they put me in there, I’ll do my job. I’m ready, I think,” he said.

Laurie made his NRL debut with the Panthers last year, playing three games towards the end of their record-breaking run of wins, but signed a deal to join the Tigers from 2022.

Last month, he was granted an immediate release to the Tigers, and will fight hard for the club’s coveted fullback role.

Maguire took the opportunity to tinker with the spine during the match, and paid tribute to the performance of all his players, including Laurie.

“Daine Laurie out the back performed well … and it’s giving us great opportunities moving forward,” he said.



The game also provided an opportunity for a lot of experienced debutantes for the club, including James Roberts and James Tamou.

There is a two-week break before the first round of the NRL begins on March 11.

