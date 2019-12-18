NRL drops bomb on player agents of chaos

THE NRL has signalled its plans to strip the accreditation from one of the game's biggest player managers, fined another and moved against two others as it makes good on its promise to hold agents to the same standards as players and officials.

The NRL confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that following a disciplinary process it had determined Gavin Orr should have his accreditation cancelled.

He has sought leave to appeal the decision and will be allowed to continue to act on his clients' behalf until the appeal is heard in February.

Antoun Zibara has been fined placed on probation for three years and Isaac Moses and Mario Tartak have been issued with show cause notices.

"Our integrity unit has conducted extensive investigations over a number of month, which has resulted in disciplinary proceedings against four player agents," NRL chief operating officer Nick Weeks said.

"The reforms of the rules relating to player agents at the end of last year has allowed the NRL to hold player agents accountable in the same way as players and club officials."

Orr managed DCE.

Orr, Moses and Tartak represent some of the biggest names in rugby league, among them Valentine Holmes, Cameron Smith and Damien Cook.

The NRL confirmed that Moses, accused of breaching his obligations as an agent by counselling or assisting a person to not fully co-operate with the NRL integrity unit, had disputed the allegations made against him.