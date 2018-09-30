Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cooper Cronk celebrates with James Tedesco after Joseph Manu scores a try for the Roosters. Picture: AAP
Cooper Cronk celebrates with James Tedesco after Joseph Manu scores a try for the Roosters. Picture: AAP
Rugby League

Glory for Roosters as the Storm fades

by Dean Ritchie
30th Sep 2018 9:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Sydney Roosters have been crowned NRL premiers beating Melbourne 21-6 at ANZ Stadium, ending Melbourne's bid to make NRL history with performance of defensive grit and attacking opportunism.

The first half was all Sydney, as Daniel Tupou, Latrell Mitchell and Joseph Manu all crossed the line to leave Melbourne stunned at the siren and with a mountain to climb at 18-0 down.

Star halfback Cooper Cronk was a late surprise inclusion in the Roosters' starting team - but in an incredible performance, he hardly touched the ball, instead acting as an on-field coach to direct the Tricolours to glory.

More to follow …

Related Items

Show More
cooper cronk melbourne storm nrl grand final sydney roosters

Top Stories

    Massive volunteer effort to keep our beaches safe

    Massive volunteer effort to keep our beaches safe

    News As lifesavers raise the flag on our beaches, report shows the state of coastal safety

    Development proposed could bring more specialists

    premium_icon Development proposed could bring more specialists

    News Development could bring more specialist doctors

    BLOODLINE: Three Campbell generations take on the Clarence

    premium_icon BLOODLINE: Three Campbell generations take on the Clarence

    Water Sports GRANDFATHER ready to tow third-gen teen in ski Classic.

    27 days to go...

    premium_icon 27 days to go...

    Art & Theatre Your daily hit of national drawing award magic

    Local Partners