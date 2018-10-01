Player ratings: Who starred, who struggled?

Jake Friend on the charge for the Roosters. Picture: Getty Images

Jake Friend on the charge for the Roosters. Picture: Getty Images

THE 2018 NRL grand final has been run and won, with the Sydney Roosters downing Melbourne Storm 21-6.

Read on to see who starred and who struggled at ANZ Stadium.

ROOSTERS

1. James Tedesco: Made 216m but responsible for one line break only. Credited with two try assists. Rating: 7.5

2. Daniel Tupou: Did well to get on the outside of his opposite winger for the first try and in his 19 runs made 170m. Rating: 7.5

3. Latrell Mitchell: Had the first laugh this year on opposite number Will Chambers at Origin and the last in the grand final, scoring the second try with deception and power. Rating: 7.5

4. Joseph Manu: Another big finals impact from the 22-year-old, including the game's vital third try. Stripped the ball from a try-bound Cameron Munster with 22 minutes left and also helped lessened the access the Storm had on Cooper Cronk. Rating: 8

5. Blake Ferguson: Leaves for Parramatta with one more 150m-plus game. Rating: 7

6. Luke Keary: Played both sides of the field in a daring Roosters structure and nervelessly made good call after good call. Brave long ball for the first try by Tupou. Kicked intelligently Rating: 9

23. Cooper Cronk: Bravely passed a fitness test of sorts when he threw his left shoulder into Josh Addo-Carr among his three tackles before half-time. No runs in the game but put his body on the line with a try-line stop on big Nelson Asofa-Solomona. Rating: 7

8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves: Niggled away and made a point of chesting up to a winger, Addo-Carr in the last 10 minutes. Rating: 7

9. Jake Friend: Co-captain ran for 64m more from dummy-half than Cameron Smith (who did not run) and linked intelligently. Rating: 8

10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho: Immense in the first 20 minutes, having made 50 run metres when no other forward had made 30m. Finished with 130m. Rating: 7.5

11. Boyd Cordner: Busy co-captain led the premiership team with the same determination and consistency with which he led the NSW side to victory. Made 140m with the ball. Rating: 8

7. Mitchell Aubusson: Defended magnificently. Only Friend (38) made more than his 34 tackles. Rating: 7

13. Victor Radley: Made 84m and made his impact in defence again. Rating: 6.5

INTERCHANGE

12. Isaac Liu: Made three tackle busts in a 110m game. Rating: 7

14. Dylan Napa: Came into the game straight after half-time and made 40m from five runs. Rating: 6

15. Zane Tetevano: Big shift in the first half and finished with 68m from seven runs. Rating: 7

17. Ryan Matterson: Made the first line break in the second half, one of only four in the game, and covered 86m in his six runs. Rating: 7.5

STORM

1. Billy Slater: Booed by spectators with every kick that went to him but typically gave them no mistake to celebrate in his last game. Rating: 7

2. Suliasi Vunivalu: A contribution of 54 run metres is well below his average and he spilt the bomb from which the Roosters kicked the vital field goal for a 19-0 lead. Rating: 5.5

3. Will Chambers: Stepped badly by his opposite number for the game's second try and missed five tackles, the most by any player. Rating: 4.5

4. Curtis Scott: Ran the ball in traffic well and made three tackle busts in his 141m. Rating: 7

5. Josh Addo-Carr: Made a game-high seven tackle busts and gave hope with his intercept try. Also spilt a grubber over his dead-ball line. Rating: 7

6. Cameron Munster: Pushed his luck in the hold-down which saw him sin-binned and had to sit out the last two minutes as well. Made a try-saving tackle on Ferguson, but didn't have a good night with his handling or kicking. Rating: 5

7. Brodie Croft: Got a line dropout from a grubber when his team was 12-0 behind but ran on the last tackle twice when his team pressed. Better for the experience. Rating: 6

8. Jesse Bromwich: Only 69m from eight runs and was unable to lead a pack having to take on a side who completed 87 per cent of their sets. Rating: 6

9. Cameron Smith: Tried hard to give his team some structure in a battling pack, but their inability to make one line break told its own story. Topped the count with 46 tackles. Rating: 7

10. Tim Glasby: Newcastle-bound Origin prop ran three times for 16m. Rating: 4.5

11. Felise Kaufusi: Dropped the ball in his own half in the first half and previously fumbled the crumbs for what became the first Roosters try. Responded with second most run metres by a Storm forward (81m) and 41 tackles. Rating: 6.5

12. Joe Stimson: Worked hard with 41 tackles but not a factor otherwise. Rating: 5.5

13. Dale Finucane: Brave effort, copping a crusher tackle and a head knock for his trouble, but still made 41 tackles and 96m with the ball. Rating: 7.5

INTERCHANGE

14. Kenny Bromwich: Tried hard with a faultless 84m game. Rating: 6

15. Christian Welch: Not given much time, but averaged 12m for his three carries. Rating: 6

16. Brandon Smith: Not quite as vigorous as usual against the tough Roosters defence. Rating: 6

17. Nelson Asofa-Solomona: Three tackle busts amid his 76m game. Rating: 7