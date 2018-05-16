Fifita battles online troll after racial slur

UPDATE: CRONULLA powerhouse Andrew Fifita has been dragged into an ugly racial argument on social media, challenging his tormentor to "say it to my face."

Fifita reacted after being labelled a "black c..t" on Twitter by an unnamed troll.

The Sharks enforcer called the twitter author "gutless."

A Twitter user calling himself Emilio posted a message moments after Fifita dropped a pass with a try looming in Sunday's match against Canberra at GIO Stadium.

"Hahahaha, get that into ya, you black c..t.," Emilio posted.

An irate Fifita fired back.

The NRL are investigating this racial slur.

"We don't need this in our game, learn and respect us as players please," Fifita wrote.

"We have family and friends who see this and really take offence. #racism #Why #sayittomyfaceplz."

Another twitter user then asked Fifita was there a need to say "say it to my face please."

Fifita replied: "I think there is, because gutless racist people need to (sic) point out."

The NRL is aware of the exchange but preferred not comment. There was no suggestion of any sanction against Fifita.

'Emilio' has since deleted their Twitter account.

Just weeks after a racial slur against their skipper, Greg Inglis, Souths players yesterday gathered behind Fifita.

"There's no place for it - we all stand firm on it," said Souths forward Sam Burgess. "Social media isn't great. We've all been trapped and bitten back. I can understand Fifita's frustration."

Rabbitohs halfback Adam Reynolds added: "It's sad sport still produce those sorts of comments. You should never bring racism into it. It's a no-no for me."

