Women have to be on the ball in sports reporting

Yvonne Sampson has to be across every aspect of the game and is not given the same room for error as her male colleagues. Picture: Christian Gilles

SPORTS presenter Yvonne Sampson believes women in media aren't held to the same standard as men.

"We can pretend that we are but we are not. There is no margin for error for me," said Sampson, a Fox Sports NRL presenter.

"I'm not a legend of the game. I haven't played NRL.

"I'm not afforded the same as the men who might get a name wrong or a position wrong … and everyone is very quick to pick up on it when I do.

"I do feel like I have to research and make sure I am well across every aspect of the game."

The 37-year-old Townsville-born presenter, who moved to Fox Sports from Channel 9 last year, has been a pioneer for women in media, becoming the first female broadcaster to anchor State of Origin for Channel 9 in 2016 before leading the charge on Fox Sports' first all-female panel show, League Life.

"I didn't understand at the time there was so much support for other women and that really gave me the landscape," she said.

"There's nothing exceptional or great or special about me; I just represented millions of female fans of rugby league and I'm so proud I was in the position to be that person.

"There's been a big shift, not just in having a presence of women but having respectful recognition of women, which is a big difference. Quotas don't help anyone. Having a token woman's voice doesn't benefit anyone."

Of her 16 years in a traditionally male-dominated field, she said: "I don't lead with my sexuality.

"I've always wanted to be seen first and foremost as a journalist and a presenter.

"But at the same time I never changed the way I look or behave. It's every woman's prerogative to look and feel their best."

Sampson recently went to dinner with a group of 1980s rugby league greats, who asked her if she ever felt uncomfortable. She replied: "No. Does it make you uncomfortable that I'm the only woman at the table?"

Sampson, former swimmer turned radio presenter Libby Trickett and Channel 9 sports reporter Sam Squiers will speak at a Women In Media Queensland event in Brisbane on July 17. Tickets at http://bit.ly/2K3P0AP