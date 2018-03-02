Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EXPERIENCE COUNTS: Referee Chris James in action during an NRL game.
EXPERIENCE COUNTS: Referee Chris James in action during an NRL game. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
Rugby League

NRL referee on board to develop Group 2 contingent

Matthew Elkerton
by
2nd Mar 2018 4:00 PM

RUGBY LEAGUE: Group 2 has employed some big support for the association's pink shirts this season, with experienced former NRL referee Chris James coming on board to help grow the local contingent.

James, who refereed more than 280 NRL first grade games, was at the recent Group 2 summit where club delegates met with referees to form closer bonds and open communication lines.

The summit came as a result of players and coaches publicly hitting out at officials for not keeping enough control during games last season.

Chief administration officer Jim Anderson said the day provided a perfect opportunity to get all stakeholders on the same page ahead of the season.

"Everyone had their chance to say what they were thinking, and it gave us a good chance to work out some key issues that we want referees to target this season,” Anderson said.

"The one punch attacks will be gone, the head high tackles will be gone. We want to get these acts out of our game, and players will be punished accordingly.”

The Group 2 referee ranks have been given a major injection for 2018 with past official Julian Holbot returning to the game as well as two new referees coming on board.

James will use his experience at the top end of the sport to help develop and mentor the Group 2 officials, and could be a chance to pick up a few of the bigger games through the year.

James is working with NRL club Sydney Roosters in a coaching capacity, but will have the opportunity to head north when the Roosters play Thursday night matches.

"He even seems interested in watching some of the lower grade referees in action to help them,” Anderson said. "This is a great result for us, it just shows we need to go out and do it all ourselves.”

chris james clarence league crl group 2 nrl referees rugby league
Grafton Daily Examiner
WATCH: Take a look at the new jail site works from the air

WATCH: Take a look at the new jail site works from the air

News As it enters the second stge of building, have a look at the extent of work already going on at the Lavadia site for the new jail

  • 2nd Mar 2018 5:45 PM
Council's biggest complaint falling on deaf ears

Council's biggest complaint falling on deaf ears

Council News What keeps the rangers busy?

  • 2nd Mar 2018 6:26 PM
CRANES ready for latest court challenge

CRANES ready for latest court challenge

Sport GRAFTON team ready to take on Ballina in all-abilities exhibition.

FINE WINE: Chard spearheads Tucabia onslaught

FINE WINE: Chard spearheads Tucabia onslaught

Cricket THERE are many things Chard has been compared to, but not fine wine.

Local Partners