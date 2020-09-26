GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Tyrone Peachey of the Titans takes on the defence during the round 18 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Brisbane Broncos at Cbus Super Stadium on September 12, 2020 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

The NRL will investigate allegations Newcastle forward Mitchell Barnett called Titans rival Tyrone Peachey a "black c***" during the Gold Coast's 36-6 thrashing of the Knights on Friday night.

Peachey made the allegations to referee Chris Sutton late in the game at Cbus Super Stadium when microphones picked up the Titans lock saying: "that backrower just called me a black c***".

Sutton asked Peachey if he wanted to make a formal complaint, but the Titans player declined and walked away.

Tyrone Peachey was reportedly the subject of racial abuse.

However News Corp can reveal that will not be the end of the matter.

The Titans will issue a statement on Saturday confirming the club intends to pursue the matter.

The NRL is understood to be aware of the issue and has access to footage and audio from the alleged incident.

If the incident is proven, Barnett could face a serious penalty.

Earlier this week, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said the league would not tolerate racism following an investigation into alleged crowd abuse targeted at Penrith player Brent Naden.

"The game will not tolerate any form of abuse against our players - be it physical, verbal or online trolling," Abdo said on Monday.

"I commend Brent Naden for taking a strong stand on this matter and the way in which he has conducted himself throughout the process.

"I'm pleased Brent had the opportunity to share how he feels and I'm pleased that an apology has been made and accepted."

The Knights are conducting their own investigation in conjunction with the NRL.

Originally published as NRL set to investigate star's racial abuse claim