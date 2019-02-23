Menu
Bryce Cartwright and wife Shanelle welcome their second child.
Rugby League

NRL star delivers baby at home

by Phil Rothfield
23rd Feb 2019 4:09 PM
NOT many NRL stars can claim to have the experts skill of a gynaecologist or a midwife.

Yet Titans forward Bryce Cartwright has miraculously helped his wife safely give birth to their second child in the bathtub of their Gold Coast home.

Shanelle Cartwright was due to give birth last week but her waters broke early, she went into labour And then nature took its course.

With Bryce at her side she gave birth to a girl they have named Naia Eden Cartwright.

It is the Cartwrights' second child.

The couple travelled to hospital after the emergency birth on Monday and Shanelle and little Naia were given a clean bill of health. They returned home the next day.

"It was extremely stressful and unexpected but they both handled it brilliantly," a family friend said.

Shanelle wrote on Instagram: "She came roaring into this world, all guns blazing.' 

"Welcome to the wild my little lady."

One teammate quipped: "We're just hoping he catches the footy this year as well as caught the bub."

Shanelle created a storm recently when she spoke out on social media against child immunisation.

"I'll home school before I vaccinate," she said, sparking a huge backlash from medical professionals.

Cartwright declined to comment when contacted by The Sunday Telegraph.

"No story thanks," he said.

"We're just keeping it between family and friends."

bryce cartwright gold coast titans immunisation nrl shanelle cartwright
