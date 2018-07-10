Craig Bellamy’s mega-profit home sale

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy may have knocked back an offer from the Broncos but he’s accepted an $800,000 deal for his Brisbane home. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled.

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy may have knocked back an offer from the Broncos but he’s accepted an $800,000 deal for his Brisbane home. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled.

NRL star coach Craig Bellamy has landed himself a major profit, selling his four bedroom house for about three and half times more than he paid.

Latest CoreLogic figures show the Melbourne Storm multimillion-dollar coach sold the home for $800,000.

While that might not even be a year's salary in his book, he had bought the house for $226,500 in 1999 - during a period when he was understudying Wayne Bennett as coach at the Broncos.

Brisbane Broncos coach Wayne Bennett (right) and Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy catching up at the NRL Sportsman's Lunch in Toowoomba last month. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled.

He's only recently knocked back advances from the Broncos to return to the club, with the Melbourne Storm having upped their offer for him to stay for another three years.

The house that Craig Bellamy recently sold for $800,000 at The Gap.

The house which is in The Gap is about 9.5km from Suncorp Stadium where the multiple award-winning NRL coach of the year once ran plays with the team which went on to become premiership winners.

Homes in the area generally take 23 days to sell, with the median price in the suburb having jumped 27 per cent in the last five years, and the median asking rent now $520 a week.

That deck is perfect for Queensland.

Bellamy's former home had cathedral ceilings, airconditioning, and he threw in stainless steel appliances in the kitchen as part of the sale. It also has polished floors, two lockup garages, and a large deck for entertaining.

The downstairs level has a rumpus room, built in bar, outdoor terrace and the home also has a pool - perfect for Queensland summers.

