Footy star shows off gruesome injury

Cronulla star Andrew Fifita has revealed the injury that has sidelined the representative star, and revealed when he expects to return to the footy field.

Cronulla star Andrew Fifita has revealed the injury that has sidelined the representative star, and revealed when he expects to return to the footy field.

Cronulla prop Andrew Fifita has revealed he is still two weeks away from a comeback after sharing graphic pictures of his finger injury on social media.

Fifita hasn't played since the Sharks' round 9 loss against competition leaders Penrith due to a hamstring injury.

The Tongan star has also been battling with a serious finger injury, which he bravely put aside to play in three games before being sidelined.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership. Watch every game Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Andrew Fifita is expected back in 2 weeks after having surgery on a dislocated finger. Would be a return 4 weeks post surgery. Quite the effort to play 3 weeks with the injury before undergoing scans pic.twitter.com/QirGfSkTDY — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 6, 2020

Fifita took to his personal Instagram account to inform Cronulla fans that his operation was successful and he plans to return for the Sharks' round 15 clash, ironically against the Panthers.

"For people asking why I'm out, I'm two weeks down and two weeks to go," Fifita said.

"Playing with a little sore finger.

"Funny to play three games with this.

"Next minute an X-ray to see this.

"The operation went well, and rehab is going good.

"See you all in two weeks."

Cronulla prop Andrew Fifita in hospital recovering from a serious left finger injury

Fifita's looming return is a huge boost for Cronulla, who sit in sixth position with eight rounds remaining before the finals.

Braden Uele has done a commendable job in the front-row, but a fully fit Fifita is an upgrade for a Sharks side desperate to qualify for the finals.

Cronulla have struggled against the top teams this season, but they will get a chance to make amends when they take on Parramatta at Jubilee Oval on Sunday.

Originally published as NRL star shows off gruesome injury