Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Wests Tigers star Joey Leilua has been placed on COVID-hold after he left his team’s isolation bubble to attend to a personal family matter.
Wests Tigers star Joey Leilua has been placed on COVID-hold after he left his team’s isolation bubble to attend to a personal family matter.
Rugby League

NRL star stood down after walk out

by Fox League staff
13th Aug 2020 3:43 PM

Tigers star Joey Leilua has been placed on COVID-hold, while he leaves the NRL bubble to attend to a personal family matter, with a timeline on his return yet to be set.

"Wests Tigers Joey Leilua has left club's bubble due to a personal family matter, and is under a COVID-hold," NRL.com reporter Dan Walsh tweeted.

"No timeline on when he returns but not necessarily out for minimum 14 days. Project Apollo rules when he is available again pending possible exposure etc."

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership. Every game of every round Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The Tigers released a statement confirming the news on Thursday.

"Wests Tigers have today confirmed that centre Joey Leilua has returned to Canberra due to personal family reasons," the statement read.

THE MATTY JOHNS PODCAST - Films and Books that Inspired Us - Part 2 Matty, Kenty and Blocker discuss more around films and books that inspired them, specifically on training mentality and pushing yourself to be uncomfortable, the effort required players and playing with idols.

"Having voluntarily left the club's bubble, Leilua will be placed in a temporary COVID hold as per NRL guidelines.

"Wests Tigers have informed the Project Apollo Group and will await further advice after consideration of all circumstances."

Originally published as NRL star stood down after walk out

More Stories

coronavirus health joey leilua nrl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $17.5M health boost for Clarence Valley

        Premium Content $17.5M health boost for Clarence Valley

        Health State-of-the-art facility equips Grafton Base Hospital for future growth in health care.

        How breathless Izzy plans to win over The Bachelor

        Premium Content How breathless Izzy plans to win over The Bachelor

        News BORN in Grafton, she moved to Lismore when she was 12, and now she’s trying to find...

        Gliders helped back into the sky after devastating fires

        Premium Content Gliders helped back into the sky after devastating fires

        Environment WIRES have received a $15,000 donation to continue the rescue and protection of...

        LAST CHANCE: Vote now to pick Clarence’s cutest babies

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE: Vote now to pick Clarence’s cutest babies

        Competitions HOURS LEFT to vote for the Clarence's cutest babu