Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo will face court in Fiji charged with indecent annoyance . Picture: Joel Carrett
Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo will face court in Fiji charged with indecent annoyance . Picture: Joel Carrett
Rugby League

NRL star to face court over alleged hotel incident

29th Dec 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Parramatta winger Maika Sivo will appear in a Fijian court on Monday after being charged following an alleged incident at a hotel in Nadi.

The 26-year-old, in Fiji visiting family, was charged with indecent annoyance on Saturday, according to statement released by the NRL club.

"The club takes these incidents seriously and will be monitoring the situation closely.

 

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

"As with any legal matter, it is important that we follow due process, and the club will review all information available regarding the alleged incident," the statement said.

"We are currently providing support to Maika and his family."

Parramatta have informed the NRL integrity unit.

Sivo, contracted to the Eels until the end of the 2021 season, debuted in round one this season and ended up the NRL's top try scorer with 22.

More Stories

Show More
eels fiji maika sivo nrl parramatta eels

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chopper rescues man after 3m fall through roof

        premium_icon Chopper rescues man after 3m fall through roof

        News Christmas week a busy time for rescue chopper in Clarence Valley with multiple missions

        Crimes and courtroom drama that shocked the Clarence

        Crimes and courtroom drama that shocked the Clarence

        Crime Take a look back at some of the biggest crime stories from 2019.

        Retail robberies rise in the Clarence

        premium_icon Retail robberies rise in the Clarence

        Crime Domestic violence incidents trend downwards as retail theft climbs

        How do we keep our emu population alive?

        premium_icon How do we keep our emu population alive?

        Environment It may be cars, pigs or other things, but local ecologist says until emu nests are...