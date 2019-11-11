Broncos star walks free from Bali prison

Broncos player David Fifita in Bali police custody accused of assaulting security guard outside Canggu’s La Favela nightclub

BRONCOS star David Fifita has been released from a Bali prison and will return home to Brisbane on Monday night.

Bali police reportedly gave Fifita final clearance to be released on Monday afternoon - three days after he was arrested over an alleged Bali night club assault.

Fifita spent two nights behind bars after he allegedly hit security guard Dani Irawan in the early hours of Saturday morning at La Favela night club.

On Sunday it emerged Fifita, with the help of Brisbane Broncos welfare officer Adam Walsh, had brokered a "peace agreement" with Irawan - paving the way for his release on Monday.

According to reports Fifita's nightmare is not over yet.

He will reportedly be interviewed by the NRL integrity unit when he arrives back in Brisbane.

The bouncer who accused Fifita of hitting him has reportedly forgiven the 19-year-old and accepted his apology.

BREAKING: NRL star David Fifita walks free 3 days after his arrest for allegedly punching Bali security guard. The Bronco’s release comes after victim signed peace agreement. pic.twitter.com/hAzdIioVi7 — Renae Henry (@renaehenry9) November 11, 2019

"David is respectful of Indonesian law and is co-operating with local authorities," the Broncos said in a statement issued on Sunday night.

"The Broncos are also working with the NRL integrity unit on the issue.

"The club will provide more updates as information becomes available."

Fifita's lawyer said on Sunday the teenage forward "doesn't remember" hitting the security guard and is confident the issue can be quickly resolved.

Irawan indicated he would be willing to forgive Fifita.

"He said, 'sorry, sorry'," Irawan said, adding that he believed Fifita was sincere.

A police report obtained said Fifita was not initially able to be interrogated because he was under the influence of alcohol.

The incident took place at the same nightspot where Melbourne Storm forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona was involved in a wild brawl a month ago, which resulted in a three-game ban and a suspended $15,000 fine, and comes a fortnight after Fifita captained a Junior Kangaroos team to a win over France in Wollongong.

Fifita is set to enter the final year of his NRL contract with Brisbane and is widely considered the hottest free agent available for the 2021 season.

He has been linked with a number of NRL clubs, including South Sydney.