NRL star’s graphic sex evidence in court

Jack de Belin, 29, has taken the stand as the first defence witness at his sex assault trial. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Bullard.

WARNING: Graphic

NRL star Jack de Belin has given graphic sexual evidence at his sex assault trial, saying he had consensual intercourse with the woman who has accused him of rape.

Mr de Belin told the jury he accidentally penetrated her anus during the course of their consensual encounter.

"She grimaced and it wasn't pleasant. She said like 'ow'. I apologised," he said.

After this, he asked if "she could help a brother out" and she guided him from there.

Mr de Belin said the woman was "enjoying it, she was moaning, just like a normal sexual interaction".

Mr de Belin, 29, and Callan Sinclair, 23, are fighting allegations they raped the then 19-year-old woman in North Wollongong in the early hours of December 9, 2018.

The woman said she felt "dead and numb" inside as the men raped her, ignoring her protestations and taking turns between vaginal and oral sex.

Both men say the sex was consensual.

Mr de Belin agreed he went on a pub crawl the night of the alleged rape to let off a bit of steam.

He said he had 4-6 drinks at the North Wollongong Hotel before heading to Mr Crown, where he had another 3-4 drinks and saw the woman, who came up to give him "a cuddle",

"I said something along the lines of 'Aren't you a little cutie?'" he told the court. "She just giggled back."

NRL player Jack de Belin arrives at Wollongong Courthouse. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Simon Bullard

Mr de Belin described the woman's behaviour as "attention-seeking".

"Her dancing was dramatic and over the top," he said.

He said he turned to Mr Sinclair and said "I think we're on here" after observing the woman's "flirty" behaviour towards his friend.

"I could see she was into him," he said.

Mr de Belin said he then approached the woman and suggested a threesome, saying "Me, you and Cal".

"At which point she responded, 'but you have a girlfriend'," he told the court.

"I said, 'I can keep a secret if you can'. And she winked back and smiled."

Mr de Belin continues to train with the St George Illawarra Dragons but has not played for two years due to NRL rules and the notoriety of the case, the court heard.

He said he had never been sent from the field, nor involved in violent contact with anybody.

He told the jury he was just under 190cm tall and would have weighed approximately 106kg at the time he was playing rugby.

