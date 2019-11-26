Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shaun Johnson and Ella.
Shaun Johnson and Ella.
Rugby League

NRL stars show off their beloved dogs

by Phil Rothfield
25th Nov 2019 12:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTY players aren't always the rough and tough gladiators we watch each weekend on an NRL field.

Especially when it involves their much-loved canine companions.

This week Manly Sea Eagles star Brendan Elliot posted the most beautiful image of his cavoodle Archie on a bike ride around Centennial Park in a canine sack.

All season during their downtime,  players have been posting photos on their social media accounts with their dogs.

 

Nathan Cleary and Kobe.
Nathan Cleary and Kobe.

 

Wade Graham with his dog, Schooner.
Wade Graham with his dog, Schooner.

 

Jack Wighton and Bruce.
Jack Wighton and Bruce.

 

Jarrod Croker and Jax.
Jarrod Croker and Jax.

Sharks star Shaun Johnson even flew his bulldog Ella to Australia from New Zealand when he first joined the Cronulla Sharks.

Blues Origin stars Boyd Cordner, Tyson Frizell and Jack Wighton also own bulldogs.

More Stories

Show More
boyd cordner brendan elliot cronulla sharks jack wighton manly sea eagles nrl shaun johnson tyson frizell
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE UPDATE: Latest Clarence bushfire information

        FIRE UPDATE: Latest Clarence bushfire information

        News EMERGENCY WARNING: MYALL CREEK FIRE | Stay up to date on the latest bushfire information for November 26

        Woombah looks to the sky and waits as fire threatens

        premium_icon Woombah looks to the sky and waits as fire threatens

        News It is a waiting game for many Woombah residents who are watching as authorities try...

        • 26th Nov 2019 2:00 PM
        Tribute to Yaegl artist Jessica Birk

        premium_icon Tribute to Yaegl artist Jessica Birk

        News Jessica Birk was well known as a Yaegl woman and artist. Her work drew influence...

        POWER 30: We take a sneak peek at the 2019 list

        premium_icon POWER 30: We take a sneak peek at the 2019 list

        News It’s that time of the year again folks, no, not Christmas, that other annual...