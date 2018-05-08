NRL teams round 10 revealed

Dylan Walker (knee) is expected to be named, Paul Gallen (knee) is aiming to return, Jack Bird (quad) is set to be cleared and Russell Packer (knee) is making a comeback.

TIGERS v COWBOYS

Leichhardt Oval, Thursday, May 10th, 7:50pm

Tigers: 1 Corey Thompson, 2 David Nofoaluma, 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Kevin Naiqama, 5 Mahe Fonua, 6 Benji Marshall (c), 7 Luke Brooks, 8 Russell Packer, 9 Elijah Taylor, 10 Ben Matulino, 11 Chris Lawrence, 12 Robbie Rochow, 13 Matthew Eisenhuth

Interchange: 14 Alex Twal, 15 Jacob Liddle, 16 Michael Chee-Kam, 17 Sauaso Sue

Reserves: 18 Tim Grant, 19 Chris McQueen, 20 Malakai Watene-Zelezniak, 21 Tyson Gamble

SuperCoach analysis: Russell Packer (knee) returns at prop. Sauaso Sue moves to the bench with Tim Grant dropping out of the 17. Jacob Liddle (sternum) returns on the bench in place of Pita Godinet. Chris Lawrence (concussion) must pass protocol.

Cowboys: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Justin O'Neill, 4 Ben Hampton, 5 Antonio Winterstein, 6 Michael Morgan, 7 Johnathan Thurston (c), 8 Matthew Scott (c), 9 Jake Granville, 10 Scott Bolton, 11 Gavin Cooper, 12 Coen Hess, 13 Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: 14 Te Maire Martin, 15 Shaun Fensom, 16 Corey Jensen, 17 Ethan Lowe

Reserves: 18 Francis Molo, 19 Jake Clifford, 20 Javid Bowen, 21 Sam Hoare

SuperCoach analysis: No changes. Scott Bolton has been named despite facing indecent assault charges.

Brock Lamb has been named in the Knights' starting line-up. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman) DARREN PATEMAN

KNIGHTS v PANTHERS

McDonald Jones Stadium, Friday, May 11th, 6:00pm

Knights: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 Ken Sio, 3 Sione Mata'utia, 4 Nathan Ross, 5 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 6 Connor Watson, 7 Brock Lamb, 8 Herman Ese'ese, 9 Slade Griffin, 10 Josh King, 11 Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12 Mitchell Barnett, 13 Aidan Guerra (c)

Interchange: 14 Danny Levi, 15 Chris Heighington, 16 Luke Yates, 17 Daniel Saifiti

Reserves: 18 Jamie Buhrer (c), 19 Jacob Saifiti, 20 Jack Cogger, 21 Cory Denniss

SuperCoach analysis: Mass changes. Brock Lamb has been recalled at halfback in place of Jack Cogger. Josh King has been named for his first game of the year with Jacob Lillyman dropped. Luke Yates and Danny Levi have also been called into the 17 on the bench with Jamie Buhrer and Jacob Saifiti dropping to reserves.

Panthers: 1 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 2 Christian Crichton, 3 Isaah Yeo, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Tyrone Phillips, 6 Tyrone Peachey, 7 James Maloney, 8 Trent Merrin, 9 Peter Wallace (c), 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Viliame Kikau, 12 Corey Harawira-Naera, 13 James Fisher-Harris

Interchange: 14 Sione Katoa, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 James Tamou, 17 Jarome Luai

Reserves: 18 Wayde Egan, 19 Nick Lui-Toso, 20 Thomas Eisenhuth, 21 Tyrone May

SuperCoach analysis: Trent Merrin (compound finger fracture) has been named despite a sickening injury last week. Moses Leota (pectoral, eight weeks) and Jack Hetherington (suspension, one week) are replaced on the bench by Jarome Luai and Kaide Ellis.

BULLDOGS v EELS

ANZ Stadium, Friday, May 11th, 7:55pm

Bulldogs: 1 Moses Mbye 2 Brett Morris 3 Josh Morris 4 Will Hopoate 5 Marcelo Montoya 6 Matt Frawley 7 Kieran Foran 8 Aaron Woods 9 Jeremy Marshall-King 10 David Klemmer 11 Josh Jackson 12 Raymond Faitala-Mariner 13 Rhyse Martin

Interchange: 14 Adam Elliott 15 Danny Fualalo 16 Renouf To'omaga 17 Kerrod Holland

Reserves: 19 John Olive 20 Clay Priest 21 Asipeli Fine 23 Michael Lichaa

SuperCoach analysis: Rhyse Martin switches from second row to lock after an impressive debut last week, with Josh Jackson moving back to the right edge. Renouf Toomaga replaces Clay Priest on the bench.

Eels: 1 Clint Gutherson (c), 2 Bevan French, 3 Michael Jennings, 4 Brad Takairangi, 5 George Jennings, 6 Corey Norman, 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 Daniel Alvaro, 9 Will Smith, 10 Suaia Matagi, 11 Manu Ma'u, 12 Tepai Moeroa, 13 Peni Terepo

Interchange: 14 Beau Scott (c), 15 Kenny Edwards, 16 David Gower, 17 Siosaia Vave

Reserves: 18 Cameron King, 19 Kirisome Auva'a, 20 Josh Hoffman, 21 Marata Niukore

SuperCoach analysis: Kaysa Pritchard (groin) is replaced at starting hooker by Will Smith. Tim Mannah (fractured eye socket, 3-4 weeks) is also out. Beau Scott and Siosaia Vave join the bench.

WARRIORS v ROOSTERS

Mt Smart Stadium, Saturday, May 12th, 3:00pm AEST

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2 David Fusitu'a, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Blake Green, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Bunty Afoa, 9 Issac Luke, 10 Agnatius Paasi, 11 Simon Mannering, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Adam Blair

Interchange: 14 Karl Lawton, 15 Sam Lisone, 16 Isaiah Papali'i, 17 James Gavet

Reserves: 18 Sam Cook, 19 Jazz Tevaga, 20 Albert Vete, 21 Anthony Gelling

SuperCoach analysis: Shaun Johnson (ankle, round 11-12) is replaced by Mason Lino at halfback. Adam Blair (ankle) and Issac Luke (shoulder) have both been named despite failing to finish last week. Jazz Tevaga (shoulder) joins the bench after a late withdrawal. "Adam is fine and will play," said coach head coach Stephen Kearney. "We gave Issac every chance to play last week after injuring his knee against Melbourne and he came through. Once again, we'll give him every opportunity this week."

Roosters: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Joseph Manu, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Mitchell Aubusson, 5 Blake Ferguson, 6 Luke Keary, 7 Cooper Cronk, 8 Siosiua Taukeiaho, 9 Jake Friend (c), 10 Dylan Napa, 11 Boyd Cordner (c), 12 Ryan Matterson, 13 Isaac Liu

Interchange: 14 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 15 Zane Tetevano, 16 Kurt Baptiste, 17 Victor Radley

Reserves: 18 Nat Butcher, 19 Sitili Tupouniua, 20 Frank-Paul Nuuausala, 21 Mitchell Cornish

SuperCoach analysis: Unchanged 17. But the Roosters could lose Victor Radley, who faces the judiciary on Tuesday night in hope of having a high tackle charge downgraded.

Bryce Cartwright has been moved to the bench. Picture: Zak Simmonds

STORM v TITANS

Suncorp Stadium, Saturday, May 12th, 5:30pm

Storm: 1 Billy Slater, 2 Suliasi Vunivalu, 3 Will Chambers, 4 Curtis Scott, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Ryley Jacks, 8 Christian Welch, 9 Cameron Smith (c), 10 Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11 Felise Kaufusi, 12 Ryan Hoffman, 13 Dale Finucane

Interchange: 14 Brandon Smith, 15 Kenny Bromwich, 16 Joe Stimson, 17 Sam Kasiano

Reserves: 18 Brodie Croft, 19 Tui Kamikamica, 20 Patrick Kaufusi, 21 Justin Olam

SuperCoach analysis: Curtis Scott (ankle) returns in place of last week's debutant Justin Olam.

Titans: 1 Michael Gordon, 2 Anthony Don, 3 Dale Copley, 4 Brenko Lee, 5 Phillip Sami, 6 AJ Brimson, 7 Ashley Taylor, 8 Max King, 9 Mitch Rein, 10 Ryan James (c), 11 Kevin Proctor, 12 Will Matthews, 13 Jarrod Wallace

Interchange: 14 Bryce Cartwright, 15 Keegan Hipgrave, 16 Jack Stockwell, 17 Moeaki Fotuaika

Reserves: 18 Leilani Latu, 19 Konrad Hurrell, 20 Nathan Peats, 21 Kane Elgey

SuperCoach analysis: Coach Garth Brennan has wielded the axe. Bryce Cartwright has been dropped to the bench with AJ Brimson to debut at five-eighth. Centres Konrad Hurrell and Brendan Elliott are both out, replaced by Dale Copley (hamstring) and Brenko Lee. Jai Arrow (ribs) misses out. Jarrod Wallace moves to lock, Ryan James moves to prop and Will Matthews (concussion) returns in the back row. Ryan Simpkins (neck) drops off the bench. Nathan Peats (ribs) is a chance of returning after being named on the extended bench.

SEA EAGLES v BRONCOS

Suncorp Stadium, Saturday, May 12th, 7:30pm

Sea Eagles: 1 Tom Trbojevic, 2 Matthew Wright, 3 Moses Suli, 4 Brian Kelly, 5 Akuila Uate, 6 Dylan Walker, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Apisai Koroisau, 10 Martin Taupau, 11 Joel Thompson, 12 Shaun Lane, 13 Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14 Lewis Brown, 15 Frank Winterstein, 16 Lloyd Perrett, 17 Taniela Paseka

Reserves: 18 Thomas Wright, 19 Jackson Hastings, 20 Tevita Funa, 21 Toafofoa Sipley

SuperCoach analysis: No changes with Dylan Walker (knee) cleared of serious injury and expected to play.

Broncos:

1 Darius Boyd (c), 2 Corey Oates, 3 James Roberts, 4 Jack Bird, 5 Jamayne Isaako, 6 Anthony Milford, 7 Kodi Nikorima, 8 Matthew Lodge, 9 Andrew McCullough, 10 Sam Thaiday, 11 Alex Glenn, 12 Jaydn Su'A, 13 Tevita Pangai Jnr

Interchange: 14 Payne Haas, 15 Joe Ofahengaue, 16 Korbin Sims, 17 Tom Opacic

Reserves: 18 Sam Tagataese, 19 Todd Murphy, 20 Jonus Pearson, 21 Patrick Mogo

SuperCoach analysis: Wayne Bennett has lost patience in underperforming recruit Jack Bird, who reverts to centre, with Kodi Nikorima promoted into the halfback hot seat. Tom Opacic moves to the bench. Payne Haas (ankle) has been named despite being ruled out for 2-4 rounds earlier in the week. Sam Tagataese is his likely replacement.

Sam Burgess will make his return for the Rabbitohs.

RABBITOHS v DRAGONS

ANZ Stadium, Sunday, May 13th, 2:00pm

Rabbitohs: 1 Alex Johnston, 2 Campbell Graham, 3 Greg Inglis (c), 4 Dane Gagai, 5 Robert Jennings, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Adam Reynolds, 8 Thomas Burgess, 9 Damien Cook, 10 George Burgess, 11 John Sutton, 12 Angus Crichton, 13 Sam Burgess

Interchange: 14 Cameron Murray, 15 Mark Nicholls, 16 Jason Clark, 17 Tevita Tatola

Reserves: 18 Adam Doueihi, 19 Hymel Hunt, 20 Braidon Burns, 21 Kyle Turner

SuperCoach analysis: Cameron Murray shifts to the bench due to the return of Sam Burgess (suspension). Adam Doueihi drops to the extended bench.

Dragons: 1 Matthew Dufty, 2 Nene Macdonald, 3 Euan Aitken, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Jason Nightingale, 6 Gareth Widdop (c), 7 Ben Hunt, 8 James Graham, 9 Cameron McInnes, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Tyson Frizell, 12 Tariq Sims, 13 Jack De Belin

Interchange: 14 Jeremy Latimore, 15 Kurt Mann, 16 Leeson Ah Mau, 17 Zachary Lomax

Reserves: 18 Reece Robson, 19 Mitchell Allgood, 20 Blake Lawrie, 21 Hame Sele

SuperCoach analysis: Zac Lomax has been named for his NRL debut in jersey 17, which coach Paul McGregor has rotated in recent weeks. Last week's debutant Reece Robson drops to reserves.

RAIDERS v SHARKS

GIO Stadium, Sunday, May 13th, 4:00pm

Raiders: 1 Jack Wighton, 2 Nick Cotric, 3 Jarrod Croker (c), 4 Joseph Leilua, 5 Jordan Rapana, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Iosia Soliola, 9 Siliva Havili, 10 Shannon Boyd, 11 Joseph Tapine, 12 Elliott Whitehead, 13 Josh Papalii

Interchange: 14 Ata Hingano, 15 Luke Bateman, 16 Charlie Gubb, 17 Dunamis Lui

Reserves: 18 Liam Knight, 19 Michael Oldfield, 20 Craig Garvey, 21 Jack Murchie

SuperCoach analysis: Junior Paulo (foot, eight weeks) is replaced at prop by Shannon Boyd with Charlie Gubb (groin) returning from injury on the bench.

Sharks: 1 Valentine Holmes, 2 Sosaia Feki, 3 Jesse Ramien, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Edrick Lee, 6 Matt Moylan, 7 Chad Townsend, 8 Andrew Fifita, 9 Jayden Brailey, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Kurt Capewell, 12 Jayson Bukuya, 13 Paul Gallen (c)

Interchange: 14 Joseph Paulo, 15 James Segeyaro, 16 Avagalu Seumanufagai, 17 Jack Williams

Reserves: 18 Kurt Dillion, 19 Braden Uele, 20 Briton Nikora, 21 Kyle Flanagan

SuperCoach analysis: Wade Graham (hamstring) and Scott Sorensen (broken hand) are out. Jayson Bukuya (virus) replaces Graham in a straight swap. Paul Gallen (knee) is a huge inclusion at lock with Joseph Paulo shifting to the bench. Jack Williams has been named to debut on the bench in place of Kurt Dillon.