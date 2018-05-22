NRL teams: Eels pull surprise switch

Sam Burgess (L), Nathan Brown (2L) and Cameron Smith (R) are due back, but Dylan Walker (2R) will miss out due to a fractured eye socket.

Sam Burgess (L), Nathan Brown (2L) and Cameron Smith (R) are due back, but Dylan Walker (2R) will miss out due to a fractured eye socket.

PARRAMATTA coach Brad Arthur has shaken up his side in a bid to save their season.

He has swapped fullback Clint Gutherson with five-eighth Corey Norman for Thursday's clash with Brisbane.

A season-ending knee injury to Beau Scott sees Manu Ma'u move to the backrow.

Check out all the team lists for Round 12 here:

BRISBANE BRONCOS v PARRAMATTA EELS

Thursday, 7.50pm at Suncorp Stadium

Broncos: 1 Darius Boyd (c), 2 Corey Oates, 3 James Roberts, 4 Jordan Kahu, 5 Jamayne Isaako, 6 Anthony Milford, 7 Kodi Nikorima, 8 Matthew Lodge, 9 Andrew McCullough, 10 Sam Thaiday, 11 Tevita Pangai jnr, 12 Jaydn Su'A, 13 Joe Ofahengaue

Interchange: 14 Sam Tagataese, 15 George Fai, 16 Kotoni Staggs, 17 Patrick Mago

Reserves: 18 Tom Opacic, 19 Troy Dargan, 20 Josh McGuire, 21 David Fifita

Broncos mail: Jordan Kahu makes his return from a broken jaw at centre in place of Tom Opacic.

Josh McGuire is a chance of playing after being included in the reserves.

Corey Norman has been moved to fullback.

Eels: 1 Corey Norman, 2 Bevan French, 3 Michael Jennings, 4 Brad Takairangi, 5 George Jennings, 6 Clint Gutherson (c), 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 Daniel Alvaro, 9 Cameron King, 10 Siosaia Vave, 11 Manu Ma'u, 12 Tepai Moeroa, 13 Peni Terepo

Interchange: 14 Will Smith, 15 Suaia Matagi, 16 David Gower, 17 Marata Niukore

Reserves: 18 Raymond Stone, 19 Jaeman Salmon, 20 Kane Evans, 21 Josh Hoffman

Eels mail: Beau Scott (ACL) is out for the season with Manu Ma'u returning to the backrow. Corey Norman has moved to fullback with Clint Gutherson into the halves.

RAIDERS V SEA EAGLES

Friday 25 May, GIO Stadium at 6pm

Raiders: 1 Jack Wighton, 2 Nick Cotric, 3 Jarrod Croker (c), 4 Joseph Leilua, 5 Jordan Rapana, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Dunamis Lui, 9 Siliva Havili, 10 Shannon Boyd, 11 Josh Papalii, 12 Elliott Whitehead, 13 Iosia Soliola

Interchange: 14 Ata Hingano, 15 Luke Bateman, 16 Charlie Gubb, 17 Liam Knight

Reserves: 18 Emre Guler, 19 Michael Oldfield, 20 Sam Williams, 21 Craig Garvey

Raiders mail: Joseph Tapine has a two game ban to serve with Josh Papalii moving to the second row and Sia Soliola to lock.

Sea Eagles: 1 Tom Trbojevic, 2 Jorge Taufua, 3 Moses Suli, 4 Brian Kelly, 5 Akuila Uate, 6 Trent Hodkinson, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Lewis Brown, 10 Martin Taupau, 11 Joel Thompson, 12 Shaun Lane, 13 Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14 Matthew Wright, 15 Frank Winterstein, 16 Lloyd Perrett, 17 Toafofoa Sipley

Reserves: 18 Thomas Wright, 19 Bradley Parker, 20 Jack Gosiewski, 21 Tevita Funa

Sea Eagles mail: Api Koroisau will miss this game after he was hit with a grade-one striking charge. The suspension opened the door for Lewis Brown to start in the No.9. Winger Jorge Taufua returns from a broken collarbone.

Dylan Walker will miss six weeks with a fractured eye socket but Trent Hodkinson will take his place in the line-up and start at five-eighth.

COWBOYS V STORM

Friday 25 May, 1300SMILES Stadium at 7.55pm

Cowboys: 1 Michael Morgan, 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Justin O'Neill, 4 Ben Hampton, 5 Antonio Winterstein, 6 Te Maire Martin, 7 Johnathan Thurston (c), 8 Matthew Scott (c), 9 Jake Granville, 10 Scott Bolton, 11 Gavin Cooper, 12 Coen Hess, 13 Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: 14 Enari Tuala, 15 Shaun Fensom, 16 Corey Jensen, 17 Francis Molo

Reserves: 18 Ethan Lowe, 19 Lachlan Coote, 20 Sam Hoare, 21 Javid Bowen

Matt Scott and Johnathan Thurston at training.

Cowboys mail: Matt Scott (knee) has been named in an unchanged side.

Storm: 1 Billy Slater (c), 2 Suliasi Vunivalu, 3 Will Chambers, 4 Young Tonumaipea, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Ryley Jacks, 8 Jesse Bromwich, 9 Cameron Smith, 10 Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11 Felise Kaufusi, 12 Joe Stimson, 13 Dale Finucane

Interchange: 14 Brandon Smith, 15 Tim Glasby, 16 Kenny Bromwich, 17 Sam Kasiano

Reserves: 18 Jahrome Hughes, 19 Christian Welch, 20 Patrick Kaufusi, 21 Justin Olam

Storm mail: Curtis Scott has been charged with striking last week and replaced by Young Tonumaipea.

Cameron Smith (suspension) returns which pushes Brandon Smith out of the starting side and Harry Grant out of the team.

Jesse Bromwich (knee) and Sam Kasiano (suspension) also return.

ROOSTERS V TITANS

Saturday 26 May, Central Coast Stadium at 3pm

Roosters: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Joseph Manu, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Mitchell Aubusson, 5 Blake Ferguson, 6 Luke Keary, 7 Cooper Cronk, 8 Siosiua Taukeiaho, 9 Jake Friend (c), 10 Dylan Napa, 11 Boyd Cordner (c), 12 Ryan Matterson, 13 Isaac Liu

Interchange: 14 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 15 Zane Tetevano, 16 Kurt Baptiste, 17 Victor Radley

Reserves: 18 Nat Butcher, 19 Sitili Tupouniua, 20 Eloni Vunakece, 21 Mitchell Cornish

Roosters mail: No changes.

Titans: 1 Michael Gordon, 2 Anthony Don, 3 Dale Copley, 4 Brenko Lee, 5 Phillip Sami, 6 AJ Brimson, 7 Ashley Taylor, 8 Jarrod Wallace, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Ryan James (c), 11 Kevin Proctor, 12 Keegan Hipgrave, 13 Jai Arrow

Interchange: 14 Mitch Rein, 15 Max King, 16 Jack Stockwell, 17 Bryce Cartwright

Reserves: 18 Moeaki Fotuaika, 19 Konrad Hurrell, 20 Kane Elgey, 21 Morgan Boyle

Titans mail: Kevin Proctor (groin) is a chance of playing this week.

WARRIORS V RABBITOHS

Saturday 26 May, Mt Smart Stadium at 5.30pm

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c) 2 David Fusitu'a, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Blake Green, 7 Mason Lino, 16 James Gavet, 9 Issac Luke, 10 Agnatius Paasi, 11 Simon Mannering, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Adam Blair

Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga, 15 Chris Satae, 16 Bunty Afoa, 17 Isaiah Papali'i

Reserves: 18 Gerard Beale, 20 Karl Lawton, 21 Albert Vete, 22 Anthony Gelling

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck returns for the Warriors.

Warriors mail: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck returns after sitting out last week due to the birth of his child.

Rabbitohs: 1 Greg Inglis (c), 2 Campbell Graham, 3 Adam Doueihi, 4 Dane Gagai, 5 Hymel Hunt, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Adam Reynolds, 8 Thomas Burgess, 9 Damien Cook, 10 George Burgess, 11 John Sutton, 12 Angus Crichton, 13 Sam Burgess

Interchange: 14 Cameron Murray, 15 Mark Nicholls, 16 Jason Clark, 17 Tevita Tatola

Reserves: 18 Robbie Farah, 19 Robert Jennings, 20 Braidon Burns, 21 Kyle Tuner

Rabbitohs mail: Sam Burgess (glute) has been named but Alex Johnston (hamstring) is out.

PANTHERS V DRAGONS

Saturday 26 May, Panthers Stadium at 7.35pm

Panthers: 1 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 2 Christian Crichton, 3 Tyrone Peachey, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Tyrone Phillips, 6 James Maloney (c), 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 Trent Merrin, 9 Sione Katoa, 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Corey Harawira-Naera, 12 Isaah Yeo, 13 James Fisher-Harris

Interchange: 14 Wayde Egan, 15 Jack Hetherington, 16 Viliame Kikau, 17 James Tamou

Reserves: 18 Jarome Luai, 19 Kaide Ellis, 20 Tyrone May, 21 Thomas Eisenhuth

Panthers mail: No changes.

Dragons: 1 Matt Dufty, 2 Nene Macdonald, 3 Euan Aitken, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Jason Nightingale, 6 Gareth Widdop (c), 7 Ben Hunt, 8 James Graham, 9 Cameron McInnes, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Tyson Frizell, 12 Tariq Sims, 13 Jack De Belin

Interchange: 14 Jeremy Latimore, 15 Kurt Mann, 16 Leeson Ah Mau, 17 Blake Lawrie

Reserves: 18 Reece Robson, 19 Zachary Lomax, 20 Luciano Leilua, 21 Hame Sele

Dragons mail: No changes.

KNIGHTS V SHARKS

Sunday 27 May, McDonald Jones Stadium at 2pm

Knights: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 Ken Sio, 3 Sione Mata'utia, 4 Nathan Ross, 5 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 6 Connor Watson, 7 Jack Cogger, 8 Herman Ese'ese, 9 Slade Griffin, 10 Daniel Saifiti, 11 Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12 Mitchell Barnett, 13 Aidan Guerra (c)

Interchange: 14 Danny Levi, 15 Chris Heighington, 16 Jamie Buhrer (c), 17 Josh King

Reserves: 18 Jacob Lillyman, 19 Luke Yates, 20 Cory Denniss, 21 Brent Naden

Knights mail: Jacob Saifiti (shoulder) is out which opens the door for Jamie Buhrer. Brock Lamb (fractured cheekbone) is out with Jack Cogger recalled to the side.

Sharks: 1 Josh Dugan, 2 Edrick Lee, 3 Jesse Ramien, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Valentine Holmes, 6 Matt Moylan, 7 Chad Townsend, 8 Andrew Fifita, 9 Jayden Brailey, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Luke Lewis, 12 Wade Graham, 13 Paul Gallen (c)

Interchange: 14 Joseph Paulo, 15 James Segeyaro, 16 Ava Seumanufagai, 17 Jayson Bukuya

Reserves: 18 Kurt Capewell, 19 Jack Williams, 20 Sosaiai Feki, 21 Braden Uele

Sharks mail: Luke Lewis (calf) and Wade Graham (hamstring) both return from injury.

Wade Graham is back for the Sharks.

TIGERS V BULLDOGS

Sunday 27 May, ANZ Stadium at 4.40pm

Wests Tigers: 1 Tuimoala Lolohea, 2 David Nofoaluma, 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Mahe Fonua, 5 Corey Thompson, 6 Benji Marshall, 7 Luke Brooks, 8 Russell Packer, 9 Jacob Liddle, 10 Ben Matulino, 11 Chris Lawrence (c), 12 Michael Chee-Kam, 13 Elijah Taylor

Interchange: 14 Alex Twal, 15 Josh Reynolds, 16 Matthew Eisenhuth, 17 Sauaso Sue

Reserves: 18 Josh Aloiai, 19 Chris McQueen, 20 Tim Grant, 21 Kevin Naiqama

Tigers mail: Josh Reynolds is poised to return from his shoulder injury from the bench.

Tui Lolohea is at fullback and Mahe Fonua centre, with Corey Thompson moving to wing in place of Malakai Watene-Zelezniak.

Bulldogs: 1 Moses Mbye, 2 Brett Morris, 3 John Olive, 4 Will Hopoate, 5 Marcelo Montoya, 6 Matt Frawley, 7 Kieran Foran, 8 Aaron Woods, 9 Jeremy Marshall-King, 10 David Klemmer, 11 Josh Jackson (c), 12 Raymond Faitala-Mariner 13 Rhyse Martin

Interchange: 14 Adam Elliott, 15 Clay Priest, 16 Renouf Toomaga, 17 Kerrod Holland

Reserves: 18 Greg Eastwood, 19 Reimis Smith, 20 Asipeli Fine, 21 Michael Lichaa

Bulldogs mail: Josh Morris (knee) is out with John Olive replacing him.

Raymond Faitala-Mariner (knee) returns.