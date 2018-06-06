Late Mail: Warriors worry as injury woes return

Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is in doubt for the Round 14 clash with Manly.

KEEP up to date with all the latest team news and changes for Round 14 of the NRL.

It promises to be a busy weekend of Late Mail with all 34 players involved in Wednesday night's State of Origin clash named to back up for their clubs.

Whether that is the case remains to be seen so keep updated with all the team news as it breaks.

In the big news so far, a week off hasn't done anything to halt the Warriors' bothersome run of injuries to their key NRL playmakers.

Fullback and captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is back on the doubtful list for Saturday's clash with Manly in Christchurch because of the ankle injury he suffered in the Warriors' 30-10 loss to South Sydney in round 12.

While halfback Shaun Johnson is back after missing the past three games, also with an ankle complaint, Tuivasa-Sheck's healing has been slower than the club had hoped.

He took a limited part in Wednesday's training session, with his place at the back filled by Peta Hiku.

Coach Stephen Kearney has become used to filling gaps in the Warriors' spine during their recent patchy run of form.

Tuivasa-Sheck, Johnson, hooker Issac Luke and back-up halfback Mason Lino have missed matches, which has sucked the early-season spring from the Warriors' step.

"Roger had a run today and didn't look so good so we just have two wait and see how he pulls up over the next little bit," Kearney said.

"We'll try and give him as long as we can but it didn't look real good for him today." Johnson ran freely and will hope to add attacking impetus to a fourth-placed Warriors side who have alternated wins and losses since opening the season with five straight victories.

He shone in his last start, the 26-4 win over Wests Tigers in round nine, and his spark has been missed in heavy home losses to the Sydney Roosters and Rabbitohs, along with a sluggish defeat of Parramatta.

Johnson says he feels no burden to make an impact in what will be his 150th match for the club.

"Definitely no pressure to feel like I have to do anything different or anything like that," he said.

"It's a collective thing which we can all take responsibility for.

"We're working hard. We've sort of clarified areas and the style of footy that we want to play because we've been a bit patchy over the last month with our results and our performances."

ROUND 14 NRL LATE MAIL

RAIDERS v PANTHERS

6pm Friday at GIO Stadium

Raiders: 1 Jack Wighton, 2 Nick Cotric, 3 Jarrod Croker (c), 4 Joseph Leilua, 5 Jordan Rapana, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Dunamis Lui, 9 Siliva Havili, 10 Shannon Boyd, 11 Iosia Soliola, 12 Elliott Whitehead, 13 Josh Papalii

Interchange: 14 Ata Hingano, 15 Luke Bateman, 16 Charlie Gubb, 17 Liam Knight

Reserves: 18 Emre Guler, 19 Michael Oldfield, 20 Jack Murchie, 21 Craig Garvey

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: To come

Panthers: 1 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 2 Christian Crichton, 3 Tyrone Peachey, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Tyrone Phillips, 6 James Maloney (c), 7 Nathan Cleary, 8 Trent Merrin, 9 Sione Katoa, 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Corey Harawira-Naera, 12 Isaah Yeo, 13 James Fisher-Harris

Interchange: 14 Wayde Egan, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Viliame Kikau, 17 James Tamou

Reserves: 18 Jarome Luai, 19 Tyrone May, 20 Thomas Eisenhuth, 21 Nick Lui-Toso, 22 Caleb Aikins, 23 Liam Martin

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: To come

TITANS v RABBITOHS

Friday, 7:50pm, ANZ Stadium

Titans: 1 Michael Gordon, 2 Anthony Don, 3 Dale Copley, 4 Brenko Lee, 5 Phillip Sami, 6 AJ Brimson, 7 Ashley Taylor, 8 Jarrod Wallace, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Ryan James (c), 11 Kevin Proctor, 12 Will Matthews, 13 Jai Arrow

Interchange: 14 Mitch Rein, 15 Max King, 16 Moeaki Fotuaika, 17 Keegan Hipgrave

Reserves: 18 Jack Stockwell, 19 Bryce Cartwright, 20 Kane Elgey, 21 Morgan Boyle

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: To come

Rabbitohs: 1 Alex Johnston, 2 Campbell Graham, 3 Greg Inglis (c), 4 Dane Gagai, 5 Robert Jennings, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Adam Reynolds, 8 Thomas Burgess, 9 Damien Cook, 10 George Burgess, 11 John Sutton, 12 Angus Crichton, 13 Sam Burgess

Interchange: 14 Adam Doueihi, 15 Cameron Murray, 16 Jason Clark, 17 Tevita Tatola

Reserves: 18 Robbie Farah, 19 Hymel Hunt, 20 Mark Nicholls, 21 Tyrell Fuimaono, 22 Mawene Hiroti, 23 Dean Britt

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: To come

SEA EAGLES v WARRIORS

Saturday, 3:00pm AEST, AMI Stadium, Christchurch

Sea Eagles: 1 Tom Trbojevic, 2 Jorge Taufua, 3 Moses Suli, 4 Brian Kelly, 5 Akuila Uate, 6 Trent Hodkinson, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Apisai Koroisau, 10 Martin Taupau, 11 Joel Thompson, 12 Shaun Lane, 13 Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14 Matthew Wright, 14 Toafofoa Sipley, 16 Frank Winterstein, 17 Taniela Paseka

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: Fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (ankle) is back on the doubtful list. He took a limited part in Wednesday's training session, with his place at the back filled by Peta Hiku. Halfback Shaun Johnson (ankle) returns after missing the past three games.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c) 2 David Fusitu'a, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Blake Green, 7 Shaun Johnson, 8 James Gavet, 9 Issac Luke, 10 Agnatius Paasi, 11 Isaiah Papali'i, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Adam Blair

Interchange: 14 Karl Lawton, 15 Chris Satae, 16 Bunty Afoa, 17 Simon Mannering

Reserves: 18 Gerard Beale, 20 Mason Lino, 21 Sam Lisone, 22 Liligiigo Sao

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: To come

KNIGHTS v ROOSTERS

Saturday, 5:30pm, McDonald Jones Stadium

Knights: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 Ken Sio, 3 Sione Mata'utia, 4 Cory Denniss, 5 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 6 Connor Watson, 7 Jack Cogger, 8 Herman Ese'ese, 9 Slade Griffin, 10 Daniel Saifiti, 11 Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12 Mitchell Barnett, 13 Aidan Guerra (c)

Interchange: 14 Danny Levi, 15 Chris Heighington, 16 Jamie Buhrer (c), 17 Josh King

Reserves: 18 Jacob Lillyman, 19 Luke Yates, 20 Nicholas Meaney, 21 Brock Lamb

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: To come

Roosters: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Daniel Tupou, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Joseph Manu, 5 Blake Ferguson, 6 Luke Keary, 7 Cooper Cronk, 8 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9 Jake Friend (c), 10 Dylan Napa, 11 Boyd Cordner, 12 Siosiua Taukeiaho, 13 Isaac Liu

Interchange: 14 Zane Tetevano, 15 Kurt Baptiste, 16 Mitchell Aubusson, 17 Victor Radley

Reserves:18 Nat Butcher, 19 Lindsay Collins, 20 Frank-Paul Nuuausala, 21 Paul Momirovski, 22 Billy Smith, 24 Mitchell Cornish

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: To come

EELS v COWBOYS

7.30pm AEST Saturday at TIO Stadium, Darwin

Eels: 1 Bevan French, 2 Josh Hoffman, 3 Michael Jennings, 4 Jarryd Hayne, 5 George Jennings, 6 Clint Gutherson (c), 7 Corey Norman, 8 Daniel Alvaro, 9 Cameron King, 10 Peni Terepo, 11 Manu Ma'u, 12 Brad Takairangi, 13 Nathan Brown

Interchange: 14 Reed Mahoney, 15 Tim Mannah (c), 16 David Gower, 17 Marata Niukore

Reserves: 18 Siosaia Vave, 19 Suaia Matagi, 20 Jaeman Salmon, 21 Raymond Stone

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: To come

Cowboys: 1 Michael Morgan, 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Justin O'Neill, 4 Enari Tuala, 5 Antonio Winterstein, 6 Te Maire Martin, 7 Johnathan Thurston (c), 8 Matthew Scott (c), 9 Jake Granville, 10 Sam Hoare, 11 Gavin Cooper, 12 Coen Hess, 13 Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: 14 Shaun Fensom, 15 Kane Linnett, 16 Corey Jensen, 17 Ethan Lowe

Reserves: 18 Lachlan Coote, 19 Ben Hampton, 20 Mitchell Dunn, 21 Javid Bowen, 22 Francis Molo

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: To come

SHARKS v TIGERS

2pm Sunday at Southern Cross Group Stadium

Sharks: 1 Valentine Holmes, 2 Sione Katoa, 3 Jesse Ramien, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Edrick Lee, 6 Matt Moylan, 7 Chad Townsend, 8 Andrew Fifita, 9 Jayden Brailey, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Luke Lewis, 12 Wade Graham (c), 13 (c)

Interchange: 14 Joseph Paulo, 15 James Segeyaro, 16 Jack Williams, 17 Jayson Bukuya

Reserves: 18 Kurt Capewell, 19 Ava Seumanufagai, 20 Scott Sorensen, 21 Sosaia Feki

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: To come

Tigers: 1 Tuimoala Lolohea, 2 Malakai Watene-Zelezniak, 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Mahe Fonua, 5 Corey Thompson, 6 Benji Marshall, 7 Luke Brooks, 8 Russell Packer, 9 Elijah Taylor, 10 Ben Matulino, 11 Chris Lawrence (c), 12 Michael Chee-Kam, 13 Matthew Eisenhuth

Interchange: 14 Alex Twal, 15 Josh Reynolds, 16 Josh Aloai, 17 Tim Grant

Reserves: 18 Robbie Rochow, 19 Tyson Gamble, 20 Pita Godinet, 21 Kevin Naiqama

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: To come

STORM v BRONCOS

4.10pm Sunday at AAMI Park

Storm: 1 Jahrome Hughes, 2 Suliasi Vunivalu, 3 Will Chambers, 4 Young Tonumaipea, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Ryley Jacks, 8 Jesse Bromwich, 9 Cameron Smith, 10 Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11 Felise Kaufusi, 12 Joe Stimson, 13 Tim Glasby

Interchange: 14 Brandon Smith, 15 Kenny Bromwich, 16 Ryan Hoffman, 17 Christian Welch

Reserves: 18 Patrick Kaufusi, 19 Brodie Croft, 20 Scott Drinkwater, 21 Cheyse Blair, 22 Justin Olam, 23 Tui Kamikamica

SuperCoach analysis: Cameron Munster, Will Chambers, Felise Kaufusi and Josh Addo-Carr have been named to back up from Origin.

Billy Slater (hamstring) misses the squad after going down injured in Origin camp with Jahrome Hughes to play fullback. Dale Finucane is out with Tim Glasby to play lock.

Broncos: 1 Darius Boyd (c), 2 Corey Oates, 3 James Roberts, 4 Jordan Kahu, 5 Jamayne Isaako, 6 Anthony Milford, 7 Kodi Nikorima, 8 Matthew Lodge, 9 Andrew McCullough, 10 Sam Thaiday, 11 Alex Glenn, 12 Jaydn Su'A, 13 Josh McGuire

Interchange: 14 Patrick Mago, 15 Joe Ofahengaue, 16 Tevita Pangai jnr, 17 Kotoni Staggs

Reserves: 18 Sam Tagataese, 19 Todd Murphy, 20 Troy Dargan, 21 David Fifita, 22 Tom Opacic

SuperCoach analysis: James Roberts, Anthony Milford, Josh McGuire and Andrew McCullough have been named to back up from Origin, although McGuire (ankle) and Roberts (achilles) carried injuries into the game.

The returns of Alex Glenn (knee) and McGuire push Tevita Pangai Jnr and Joe Ofahengaue to the bench with Sam Tagataese and George Fai dropping to the reserves.

BULLDOGS v DRAGONS

4pm Monday at ANZ Stadium

Bulldogs: 1 Moses Mbye, 2 Brett Morris, 3 John Olive, 4 Will Hopoate, 5 Marcelo Montoya, 6 Jeremy Marshall-King, 7 Matt Frawley, 8 Aaron Woods, 9 Michael Lichaa, 10 David Klemmer, 11 Josh Jackson (c), 12 Raymond Faitala-Mariner, 13 Adam Elliott

Interchange: 14 Rhyse Martin, 15 Kerrod Holland, 16 Renouf Toomaga, 17 Aiden Tolman Reserves: 19 Reimis Smith, 20 Clay Priest, 21 Greg Eastwood, 23 Lachlan Lewis

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: To come

Dragons: 1 Matt Dufty, 2 Nene Macdonald, 3 Euan Aitken, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Jason Nightingale, 6 Gareth Widdop (c), 7 Ben Hunt, 8 James Graham, 9 Cameron McInnes, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Tyson Frizell, 12 Tariq Sims, 13 Jack De Belin

Interchange: 14 Jeremy Latimore, 15 Kurt Mann, 16 Leeson Ah Mau, 17 Blake Lawrie

Reserves: 18 Patrick Herbert, 19 Jacob Host, 20 Reece Robson, 21 Luciano Leilua, 22 Hame Sele, 23 Darren Nicholls

Players cut: To come

Late Mail: To come