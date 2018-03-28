NRL team lists: Carty Party over
THE teams for NRL round 4:
COWBOYS v PANTHERS
Thursday, March 27, 1300 Smiles Stadium, 7.05pm (AEST)
Cowboys: 1 Ben Hampton, 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Justin O'Neill, 4 Javid Bowen, 5 Antonio Winterstein, 6 Michael Morgan, 7 Johnathan Thurston (c), 8 Matthew Scott (c), 9 Jake Granville, 10 Jordan McLean, 11 Gavin Cooper, 12 Coen Hess, 13 Jason Taumalolo
Interchange: 14 Te Maire Martin, 15 John Asiata, 16 Scott Bolton, 17 Ethan Lowe
Reserves: 18 Corey Jensen 19 Lachlan Coote, 20 Francis Molo, 21 Enari Tuala
No changes. Lachlan Coote (hamstring) is named in the reserves which could call time on Ben Hampton's run at fullback. Coen Hess has again been named to start ahead of Ethan Lowe in the back-row.
Panthers: 1 Dylan Edwards, 2 Josh Mansour, 3 Waqa Blake, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Christian Crichton, 6 Tyrone Peachey, 7 James Maloney, 8 James Tamou, 9 Peter Wallace (c), 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Viliame Kikau, 12 Isaah Yeo, 13 Trent Merrin
Interchange: 14 Jarome Luai, 15 Corey Harawira-Naera, 16 Moses Leota, 17 James Fisher-Harris
Reserve: 18 Wayde Egan, 19 Nick Lui-Toso, 20 Liam Martin, 21 Kaide Ellis
Tyrone Peachey moves into the halves for Nathan Cleary (knee, round 13). However, coach Anthony Griffin has kept his options open by naming young half Jarome Luai (bench) and hooking sensation Wayde Egan (extended bench). James Tamou and Viliame Kikau have again been named to start after coming off the interchange last week.
RABBITOHS v BULLDOGS
Friday, March 30, ANZ Stadium, 3:10pm (AEST)
Rabbitohs: 1 Alex Johnston, 2 Richie Kennar, 3 Greg Inglis (c), 4 Dane Gagai, 5 Robert Jennings, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Adam Doueihi, 8 Thomas Burgess, 9 Damien Cook, 10 Sam Burgess, 11 John Sutton, 12 Angus Crichton, 13 Cameron Murray
Interchange: 14 Hymel Hunt, 15 Mark Nicholls, 16 George Burgess, 17 Tevita Tatola
Reserves: 18 Robbie Farah, 19 Jason Clark, 20 Braidon Burns, 21 Kyle Turner
No changes following the big win over Manly. Adam Doueihi retains his spot with Adam Reynolds (knee) at least a week away.
Bulldogs: 1 Moses Mbye, 2 Brett Morris, 3 Josh Morris, 4 Will Hopoate, 5 Marcelo Montoya, 6 Jeremy Marshall-King, 7 Kieran Foran, 8 Aaron Woods, 9 Michael Lichaa, 10 David Klemmer, 11 Joshua Jackson (c), 12 Raymond Faitala-Mariner, 13 Aiden Tolman
Interchange: 14 Adam Elliott, 15 Danny Fualalo, 16 Francis Tualalo, 17 Fa'amanu Brown
Reserves: 19 Renouf Toomaga, 20 Kerrod Holland, 21 Asipeli Fine, 23 John Olive
No changes. Jeremy Marshall-King retains his five-eighth spot following last week's win.
SHARKS v STORM
Friday, March 30, Southern Cross Group Stadium, 7:05pm (AEST)
Sharks: 1 Josh Dugan, 2 Sosaia Feki, 3 Jesse Ramien, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Valentine Holmes, 6 Matt Moylan, 7 Chad Townsend, 8 Andrew Fifita, 9 Jayden Brailey, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Luke Lewis, 12 Wade Graham (c), 13 Paul Gallen (c)
Interchange: 14 Kurt Capewell, 15 James Segeyaro, 16 Avagalu Seumanufagai, 17 Joseph Paulo
Reserves: 18 Kurt Dillon, 19 Trent Hodkinson, 20 Edrick Lee, 21 Braden Uele
Matt Moylan (hamstring) returns at five-eighth, bumping Trent Hodkinson to the extended bench. Luke Lewis (foot) replaces Jayson Bukuya (groin) in the back row.
Storm: 1 Billy Slater, 2 Suliasi Vunivalu, 3 Will Chambers, 4 Curtis Scott, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Brodie Croft, 8 Jesse Bromwich, 9 Cameron Smith (c), 10 Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11 Joe Stimson, 12 Ryan Hoffman, 13 Dale Finucane
Interchange: 14 Tim Glasby, 15 Kenny Bromwich, 16 Christian Welch, 17 Sam Kasiano
Reserves: 18 Young Tonumaipea, 19 Patrick Kaufusi, 20 Ryley Jacks, 21 Brandon Smith
Kenny Bromwich returns via the bench in place of Brandon Smith. Joe Stimson remains in the run-on side with Felise Kaufusi (hamstring) still out.
ROOSTERS v WARRIORS
Saturday, March 31, Allianz Stadium, 4:30pm (AEST)
Roosters: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Reece Robinson, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Joseph Manu, 5 Blake Ferguson, 6 Luke Keary, 7 Cooper Cronk, 8 Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 9 Jake Friend (c), 10 Dylan Napa, 11 Boyd Cordner (c), 12 Ryan Matterson, 13 Isaac Liu
Interchange: 14 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 15 Zane Tetevano, 16 Mitchell Aubusson, 17 Victor Radley
Reserves: 18 Nat Butcher, 19 Kurt Baptiste, 20 Mitchell Cornish, 21 Lindsay Collins
Unchanged following the big win over the Knights.
Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2 David Fusitu'a, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Blake Green, 7 Shaun Johnson, 8 James Gavet, 9 Isaac Luke, 10 Agnatius Paasi, 11 Leivaha Pulu, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Adam Blair
Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga, 15 Ligi Sao, 16 Chris Satae, 17 Bunty Afoa
Reserves: 18 Mason Lino, 20 Anthony Gelling, 21 Albert Vete, 22 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
Coach Stephen Kearney has reshuffled his pack with veteran Adam Blair moving to lock and Agnatius Paasi to play prop. Sam Lisone (suspension) is replaced on the bench by Chris Satae, who is in line to play his first NRL match of the season and fourth of his career. Prop Albert Vete has been added to the extended bench, while Simon Mannering (shoulder) will need to wait at least another round. "Simon's getting closer but remains a week-by-week proposition," said Kearney.
SEA EAGLES v RAIDERS
Saturday, March 31, Lottoland, 6:35pm (AEST)
Sea Eagles: 1 Tom Trbojevic, 2 Matthew Wright, 3 Brad Parker, 4 Brian Kelly, 5 Akuila Uate, 6 Lachlan Croker, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Apisai Koroisau, 10 Martin Taupau, 11 Joel Thompson, 12 Curtis Sironen, 13 Jake Trbojevic
Interchange: 14 Jackson Hastings, 15 Shaun Lane, 16 Lloyd Perrett, 17 Kelepi Tanginoa
Reserves: 18 Lewis Brown, 19 Thomas Wright, 20 Frank Winterstein, 21 Jack Gosiewski
Matthew Wright replaces Jorge Taufua on the wing in Manly's only change. Darcy Lussick remains in reserves.
Raiders: 1 Jack Wighton, 2 Nick Cotric, 3 Jarrod Croker (c), 4 Joseph Leilua, 5 Jordan Rapana, 6 Aidan Sezer, 7 Sam Williams, 8 Iosia Soliola, 9 Siliva Havili, 10 Shannon Boyd, 11 Josh Papalii, 12 Elliott Whitehead, 13 Luke Bateman
Interchange: 14 Ata Hingano, 15 Junior Paulo, 16 Dunamis Lui, 17 Joseph Tapine
Reserves: 18 Liam Knight, 19 Blake Austin, 20 Michael Oldfield, 21 Jack Murchie
Former Dally M five-eighth of the year Blake Austin has been dumped to reserve grade following a number of crucial defensive lapses this year. Sam Williams and Aidan Sezer will again start in the halves, with Warriors recruit Ata Hingano to play off the bench. Joe Tapine returns on the bench but expect him to start in the back-row on gameday with Luke Bateman dropping to the bench.
DRAGONS v KNIGHTS
Sunday, April 1, WIN Stadium, 3:10pm (AEST)
Dragons: 1 Matthew Dufty, 2 Nene Macdonald, 3 Euan Aitken, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Jason Nightingale, 6 Gareth Widdop (c), 7 Ben Hunt, 8 James Graham, 9 Cameron McInnes, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Tyson Frizell, 12 Tariq Sims, 13 Jack De Belin
Interchange: 14 Luciano Leilua, 15 Kurt Mann, 16 Leeson Ah Mau, 17 Hame Sele
Reserves: 18 Jeremy Latimore, 19 Zachary Lomax, 20 Jacob Host, 21 Blake Lawrie
No changes following the record win over the Titans.
Knights: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 3 Sione Mata'utia, 4 Tautau Moga, 5 Nathan Ross, 6 Brock Lamb, 7 Mitchell Pearce (c), 8 Herman Ese'ese, 9 Slade Griffin, 10 Jacob Lillyman, 11 Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12 Aidan Guerra, 13 Mitchell Barnett
Interchange: 14 Jamie Buhrer (c), 15 Chris Heighington, 16 Jacob Saifiti, 17 Daniel Saifiti
Reserves: 18 Ken Sio, 19 Jack Cogger, 20 Danny Levi, 21 Luke Yates
The popular Connor Watson (shoulder) is out long-term and will be replaced in the halves by Brock Lamb.
BRONCOS v TITANS
Sunday, April 1, Suncorp Stadium, 6.30pm (AEST)
Broncos: 1 Darius Boyd (c), 2 Jonus Pearson, 3 James Roberts, 4 Jack Bird, 5 Jamayne Isaako, 6 Anthony Milford, 7 Kodi Nikorima, 8 Matthew Lodge, 9 Andrew McCullough, 10 Korbin Sims, 11 Alex Glenn, 12 Matt Gillett, 13 Josh McGuire
Interchange: 14 Sam Thaiday, 15 Joe Ofahengaue, 16 Tom Opacic, 17 Jaydn Su'A.
Reserves: 18 Todd Murphy, 19 Sam Tagataese, 20 Gehamat Shibasaki, 21 Patrick Mogo
Tevita Pangai Jnr is out with a hamstring injury that is likely to sideline him for 1-2 weeks. Corey Oates (hip) is also out with the pair to be replaced in the starting team by Jonus Pearson and Korbin Sims, while Jaydn Su'A joins the bench.
Titans: 1 Michael Gordon, 2 Anthony Don, 3 Dale Copley, 4 Konrad Hurrell, 5 Phillip Sami, 6 Kane Elgey, 7 Ashley Taylor, 8 Jarrod Wallace, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Ryan James (c), 11 Kevin Proctor, 12 Will Matthews 13 Jai Arrow
Interchange: 14 Mitch Rein, 15 Max King, 16 Bryce Cartwright, 17 Leilani Latu
Reserves: 18 Morgan Boyle, 19 Ryan Simpkins, 20 AJ Brimson, 21 Tyronne Roberts-Davis
Bryce Cartwright drops to the bench following his poor form to start the season. Jai Arrow starts at lock while Will Matthews is named to start in the back-row. Ryan James returns to the front row. Keegan Hipgrave is suspended for one match, replaced on the bench by Max King, while Morgan Boyle drops out of the 17.
TIGERS v EELS
Monday, April 2, ANZ Stadium, 4:00pm (AEST)
Tigers: 1 Corey Thompson, 2 David Nofoaluma, 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Kevin Naiqama, 5 Malakai Watene-Zelezniak, 6 Benji Marshall (c), 7 Luke Brooks, 8 Russell Packer, 9 Pita Godinet, 10 Ben Matulino, 11 Chris Lawrence, 12 Robbie Rochow, 13 Matthew Eisenhuth
Interchange: 14 Matt McIlwrick, 15 Alex Twal, 16 Michael Chee Kam, 17 Josh Aloiai
Reserves: 18 Tyson Gamble, 19 Tim Grant, 20 Jacob Liddle, 21 Tuimoala Lolohea
Same 17. Talented hooker Jacob Liddle (shoulder) has been named on the extended bench as he aims to return from injury.
Eels: 1 Will Smith, 2 George Jennings, 3 Michael Jennings, 4 Kirisome Auva'a, 5 Josh Hoffman 6 Corey Norman, 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 Daniel Alvaro, 9 Kaysa Pritchard, 10 Tim Mannah (c), 11 Manu Ma'u, 12 Tepai Moeroa, 13 Nathan Brown
Interchange: 14 Beau Scott, 15 Kenny Edwards, 16 Peni Terepo, 17 Tony Williams
Reserves: 18 Cameron King, 19 Suaia Matagi, 20 David Gower, 21 Marata Niukore
Mass changes following three straight losses. Bevan French (shoulder) and Jarryd Hayne (hip) are replaced in the backline by Will Smith and George Jennings, with Kirisome Auva'a to play centre. Kaysa Pritchard, Peni Terepo and Tony Williams replace Cameron King, Suaia Matagi and Kane Evans (ribs) in the 17.