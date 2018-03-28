NRL team lists: Carty Party over

THE teams for NRL round 4:

COWBOYS v PANTHERS

Thursday, March 27, 1300 Smiles Stadium, 7.05pm (AEST)

Cowboys: 1 Ben Hampton, 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Justin O'Neill, 4 Javid Bowen, 5 Antonio Winterstein, 6 Michael Morgan, 7 Johnathan Thurston (c), 8 Matthew Scott (c), 9 Jake Granville, 10 Jordan McLean, 11 Gavin Cooper, 12 Coen Hess, 13 Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: 14 Te Maire Martin, 15 John Asiata, 16 Scott Bolton, 17 Ethan Lowe

Reserves: 18 Corey Jensen 19 Lachlan Coote, 20 Francis Molo, 21 Enari Tuala

No changes. Lachlan Coote (hamstring) is named in the reserves which could call time on Ben Hampton's run at fullback. Coen Hess has again been named to start ahead of Ethan Lowe in the back-row.

Panthers: 1 Dylan Edwards, 2 Josh Mansour, 3 Waqa Blake, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Christian Crichton, 6 Tyrone Peachey, 7 James Maloney, 8 James Tamou, 9 Peter Wallace (c), 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Viliame Kikau, 12 Isaah Yeo, 13 Trent Merrin

Interchange: 14 Jarome Luai, 15 Corey Harawira-Naera, 16 Moses Leota, 17 James Fisher-Harris

Reserve: 18 Wayde Egan, 19 Nick Lui-Toso, 20 Liam Martin, 21 Kaide Ellis

Tyrone Peachey moves into the halves for Nathan Cleary (knee, round 13). However, coach Anthony Griffin has kept his options open by naming young half Jarome Luai (bench) and hooking sensation Wayde Egan (extended bench). James Tamou and Viliame Kikau have again been named to start after coming off the interchange last week.

RABBITOHS v BULLDOGS

Friday, March 30, ANZ Stadium, 3:10pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1 Alex Johnston, 2 Richie Kennar, 3 Greg Inglis (c), 4 Dane Gagai, 5 Robert Jennings, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Adam Doueihi, 8 Thomas Burgess, 9 Damien Cook, 10 Sam Burgess, 11 John Sutton, 12 Angus Crichton, 13 Cameron Murray

Interchange: 14 Hymel Hunt, 15 Mark Nicholls, 16 George Burgess, 17 Tevita Tatola

Reserves: 18 Robbie Farah, 19 Jason Clark, 20 Braidon Burns, 21 Kyle Turner

Sam Burgess was impressive for the Rabbitohs.

No changes following the big win over Manly. Adam Doueihi retains his spot with Adam Reynolds (knee) at least a week away.

Bulldogs: 1 Moses Mbye, 2 Brett Morris, 3 Josh Morris, 4 Will Hopoate, 5 Marcelo Montoya, 6 Jeremy Marshall-King, 7 Kieran Foran, 8 Aaron Woods, 9 Michael Lichaa, 10 David Klemmer, 11 Joshua Jackson (c), 12 Raymond Faitala-Mariner, 13 Aiden Tolman

Interchange: 14 Adam Elliott, 15 Danny Fualalo, 16 Francis Tualalo, 17 Fa'amanu Brown

Reserves: 19 Renouf Toomaga, 20 Kerrod Holland, 21 Asipeli Fine, 23 John Olive

No changes. Jeremy Marshall-King retains his five-eighth spot following last week's win.

SHARKS v STORM

Friday, March 30, Southern Cross Group Stadium, 7:05pm (AEST)

Sharks: 1 Josh Dugan, 2 Sosaia Feki, 3 Jesse Ramien, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Valentine Holmes, 6 Matt Moylan, 7 Chad Townsend, 8 Andrew Fifita, 9 Jayden Brailey, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Luke Lewis, 12 Wade Graham (c), 13 Paul Gallen (c)

Interchange: 14 Kurt Capewell, 15 James Segeyaro, 16 Avagalu Seumanufagai, 17 Joseph Paulo

Reserves: 18 Kurt Dillon, 19 Trent Hodkinson, 20 Edrick Lee, 21 Braden Uele

Matt Moylan (hamstring) returns at five-eighth, bumping Trent Hodkinson to the extended bench. Luke Lewis (foot) replaces Jayson Bukuya (groin) in the back row.

Matt Moylan has been named for the Sharks.

Storm: 1 Billy Slater, 2 Suliasi Vunivalu, 3 Will Chambers, 4 Curtis Scott, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Brodie Croft, 8 Jesse Bromwich, 9 Cameron Smith (c), 10 Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11 Joe Stimson, 12 Ryan Hoffman, 13 Dale Finucane

Interchange: 14 Tim Glasby, 15 Kenny Bromwich, 16 Christian Welch, 17 Sam Kasiano

Reserves: 18 Young Tonumaipea, 19 Patrick Kaufusi, 20 Ryley Jacks, 21 Brandon Smith

Kenny Bromwich returns via the bench in place of Brandon Smith. Joe Stimson remains in the run-on side with Felise Kaufusi (hamstring) still out.

ROOSTERS v WARRIORS

Saturday, March 31, Allianz Stadium, 4:30pm (AEST)

Roosters: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Reece Robinson, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Joseph Manu, 5 Blake Ferguson, 6 Luke Keary, 7 Cooper Cronk, 8 Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 9 Jake Friend (c), 10 Dylan Napa, 11 Boyd Cordner (c), 12 Ryan Matterson, 13 Isaac Liu

Interchange: 14 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 15 Zane Tetevano, 16 Mitchell Aubusson, 17 Victor Radley

Reserves: 18 Nat Butcher, 19 Kurt Baptiste, 20 Mitchell Cornish, 21 Lindsay Collins

Unchanged following the big win over the Knights.

Luke Keary was a standout for the Roosters at the weekend. (AAP Image/Brendan Esposito)

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2 David Fusitu'a, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Blake Green, 7 Shaun Johnson, 8 James Gavet, 9 Isaac Luke, 10 Agnatius Paasi, 11 Leivaha Pulu, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Adam Blair

Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga, 15 Ligi Sao, 16 Chris Satae, 17 Bunty Afoa

Reserves: 18 Mason Lino, 20 Anthony Gelling, 21 Albert Vete, 22 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

Coach Stephen Kearney has reshuffled his pack with veteran Adam Blair moving to lock and Agnatius Paasi to play prop. Sam Lisone (suspension) is replaced on the bench by Chris Satae, who is in line to play his first NRL match of the season and fourth of his career. Prop Albert Vete has been added to the extended bench, while Simon Mannering (shoulder) will need to wait at least another round. "Simon's getting closer but remains a week-by-week proposition," said Kearney.

SEA EAGLES v RAIDERS

Saturday, March 31, Lottoland, 6:35pm (AEST)

Sea Eagles: 1 Tom Trbojevic, 2 Matthew Wright, 3 Brad Parker, 4 Brian Kelly, 5 Akuila Uate, 6 Lachlan Croker, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Apisai Koroisau, 10 Martin Taupau, 11 Joel Thompson, 12 Curtis Sironen, 13 Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14 Jackson Hastings, 15 Shaun Lane, 16 Lloyd Perrett, 17 Kelepi Tanginoa

Reserves: 18 Lewis Brown, 19 Thomas Wright, 20 Frank Winterstein, 21 Jack Gosiewski

Matthew Wright replaces Jorge Taufua on the wing in Manly's only change. Darcy Lussick remains in reserves.

Blake Austin has been dropped. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) LUKAS COCH

Raiders: 1 Jack Wighton, 2 Nick Cotric, 3 Jarrod Croker (c), 4 Joseph Leilua, 5 Jordan Rapana, 6 Aidan Sezer, 7 Sam Williams, 8 Iosia Soliola, 9 Siliva Havili, 10 Shannon Boyd, 11 Josh Papalii, 12 Elliott Whitehead, 13 Luke Bateman

Interchange: 14 Ata Hingano, 15 Junior Paulo, 16 Dunamis Lui, 17 Joseph Tapine

Reserves: 18 Liam Knight, 19 Blake Austin, 20 Michael Oldfield, 21 Jack Murchie

Former Dally M five-eighth of the year Blake Austin has been dumped to reserve grade following a number of crucial defensive lapses this year. Sam Williams and Aidan Sezer will again start in the halves, with Warriors recruit Ata Hingano to play off the bench. Joe Tapine returns on the bench but expect him to start in the back-row on gameday with Luke Bateman dropping to the bench.

DRAGONS v KNIGHTS

Sunday, April 1, WIN Stadium, 3:10pm (AEST)

Dragons: 1 Matthew Dufty, 2 Nene Macdonald, 3 Euan Aitken, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Jason Nightingale, 6 Gareth Widdop (c), 7 Ben Hunt, 8 James Graham, 9 Cameron McInnes, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Tyson Frizell, 12 Tariq Sims, 13 Jack De Belin

Interchange: 14 Luciano Leilua, 15 Kurt Mann, 16 Leeson Ah Mau, 17 Hame Sele

Reserves: 18 Jeremy Latimore, 19 Zachary Lomax, 20 Jacob Host, 21 Blake Lawrie

No changes following the record win over the Titans.

Connor Watson faces 12 weeks out for the Knights.

Knights: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 3 Sione Mata'utia, 4 Tautau Moga, 5 Nathan Ross, 6 Brock Lamb, 7 Mitchell Pearce (c), 8 Herman Ese'ese, 9 Slade Griffin, 10 Jacob Lillyman, 11 Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12 Aidan Guerra, 13 Mitchell Barnett

Interchange: 14 Jamie Buhrer (c), 15 Chris Heighington, 16 Jacob Saifiti, 17 Daniel Saifiti

Reserves: 18 Ken Sio, 19 Jack Cogger, 20 Danny Levi, 21 Luke Yates

The popular Connor Watson (shoulder) is out long-term and will be replaced in the halves by Brock Lamb.

BRONCOS v TITANS

Sunday, April 1, Suncorp Stadium, 6.30pm (AEST)

Broncos: 1 Darius Boyd (c), 2 Jonus Pearson, 3 James Roberts, 4 Jack Bird, 5 Jamayne Isaako, 6 Anthony Milford, 7 Kodi Nikorima, 8 Matthew Lodge, 9 Andrew McCullough, 10 Korbin Sims, 11 Alex Glenn, 12 Matt Gillett, 13 Josh McGuire

Interchange: 14 Sam Thaiday, 15 Joe Ofahengaue, 16 Tom Opacic, 17 Jaydn Su'A.

Reserves: 18 Todd Murphy, 19 Sam Tagataese, 20 Gehamat Shibasaki, 21 Patrick Mogo

Tevita Pangai Jnr is out with a hamstring injury that is likely to sideline him for 1-2 weeks. Corey Oates (hip) is also out with the pair to be replaced in the starting team by Jonus Pearson and Korbin Sims, while Jaydn Su'A joins the bench.

Bryce Cartwright has been dropped to the Titans bench after two unconvincing performances at lock in the first three weeks of the season. Photo: Darren England

Titans: 1 Michael Gordon, 2 Anthony Don, 3 Dale Copley, 4 Konrad Hurrell, 5 Phillip Sami, 6 Kane Elgey, 7 Ashley Taylor, 8 Jarrod Wallace, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Ryan James (c), 11 Kevin Proctor, 12 Will Matthews 13 Jai Arrow

Interchange: 14 Mitch Rein, 15 Max King, 16 Bryce Cartwright, 17 Leilani Latu

Reserves: 18 Morgan Boyle, 19 Ryan Simpkins, 20 AJ Brimson, 21 Tyronne Roberts-Davis

Bryce Cartwright drops to the bench following his poor form to start the season. Jai Arrow starts at lock while Will Matthews is named to start in the back-row. Ryan James returns to the front row. Keegan Hipgrave is suspended for one match, replaced on the bench by Max King, while Morgan Boyle drops out of the 17.

TIGERS v EELS

Monday, April 2, ANZ Stadium, 4:00pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1 Corey Thompson, 2 David Nofoaluma, 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Kevin Naiqama, 5 Malakai Watene-Zelezniak, 6 Benji Marshall (c), 7 Luke Brooks, 8 Russell Packer, 9 Pita Godinet, 10 Ben Matulino, 11 Chris Lawrence, 12 Robbie Rochow, 13 Matthew Eisenhuth

Interchange: 14 Matt McIlwrick, 15 Alex Twal, 16 Michael Chee Kam, 17 Josh Aloiai

Reserves: 18 Tyson Gamble, 19 Tim Grant, 20 Jacob Liddle, 21 Tuimoala Lolohea

Same 17. Talented hooker Jacob Liddle (shoulder) has been named on the extended bench as he aims to return from injury.

Benji Marshall has been named despite an ankle injury. (Toby Zerna)

Eels: 1 Will Smith, 2 George Jennings, 3 Michael Jennings, 4 Kirisome Auva'a, 5 Josh Hoffman 6 Corey Norman, 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 Daniel Alvaro, 9 Kaysa Pritchard, 10 Tim Mannah (c), 11 Manu Ma'u, 12 Tepai Moeroa, 13 Nathan Brown

Interchange: 14 Beau Scott, 15 Kenny Edwards, 16 Peni Terepo, 17 Tony Williams

Reserves: 18 Cameron King, 19 Suaia Matagi, 20 David Gower, 21 Marata Niukore

Mass changes following three straight losses. Bevan French (shoulder) and Jarryd Hayne (hip) are replaced in the backline by Will Smith and George Jennings, with Kirisome Auva'a to play centre. Kaysa Pritchard, Peni Terepo and Tony Williams replace Cameron King, Suaia Matagi and Kane Evans (ribs) in the 17.