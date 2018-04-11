Full NRL teams Round 6

THE teams are in for NRL Round 6.

ROOSTERS v RABBITOHS

Thursday, April 12th, 8:05pm, Allianz Stadium

Roosters: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Reece Robinson, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Joseph Manu, 5 Blake Ferguson, 6 Luke Keary, 7 Cooper Cronk, 8 Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 9 Jake Friend (c), 10 Dylan Napa, 11 Boyd Cordner (c), 12 Ryan Matterson, 13 Isaac Liu

Interchange: 14 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 15 Zane Tetevano, 16 Mitchell Aubusson, 17 Victor Radley

Reserves: 18 Nat Butcher, 19 Kurt Baptiste, 20 Mitchell Cornish, 21 Frank-Paul Nuuausala

SuperCoach analysis: The Roosters are unchanged but Joseph Manu (corked bicep) must prove his fitness.

Rabbitohs: 1 Alex Johnston, 2 Richie Kennar, 3 Greg Inglis (c), 4 Dane Gagai, 5 Robert Jennings, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Adam Reynolds, 8 Thomas Burgess, 9 Damien Cook, 10 George Burgess, 11 John Sutton, 12 Angus Crichton, 13 Cameron Murray

Interchange: 14 Adam Doueihi, 15 Mark Nicholls, 16 Jason Clark, 17 Tevita Tatola

Reserves: 18 Robbie Farah, 19 Hymel Hunt, 20 Campbell Graham, 21 Kyle Turner

SuperCoach analysis: Richie Kennar (hamstring) returns, pushing Dane Gagai to centre and Hymel Hunt out of the 17. Cameron Murray (hamstring) has been named despite struggling through training on Tuesday.

Ryley Jacks gets his chance in the No.7 for the Storm. Photo: Gregg Porteous

STORM v KNIGHTS

Friday, April 13th, 6:00pm, AAMI Park

Storm: 1 Billy Slater, 2 Suliasi Vunivalu, 3 Young Tonumaipea, 4 Curtis Scott, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Ryley Jacks, 8 Jesse Bromwich, 9 Cameron Smith (c), 10 Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11 Felise Kaufusi, 12 Ryan Hoffman, 13 Kenny Bromwich,

Interchange: 14 Joe Stimson, 15 Tim Glasby, 16 Christian Welch, 17 Sam Kasiano

Reserves: 18 Brandon Smith, 19 Patrick Kaufusi, 20 Brodie Croft, 21 Justin Olam

SuperCoach analysis: Young halfback Brodie Croft has been axed in favour of Ryley Jacks.

Knights: 1 Kalyn Ponga, 2 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 3 Sione Mata'utia, 4 Nathan Ross, 5 Ken Sio, 6 Brock Lamb, 7 Mitchell Pearce (c), 8 Daniel Saifit, 9 Slade Griffin, 10 Jacob Lillyman, 11 Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12 Aidan Guerra, 13 Herman Ese'ese

Interchange: 14 Danny Levi, 15 Chris Heighington, 16 Jamie Buhrer (c), 17 Jacob Saifiti

Reserves: 18 Luke Yates, 19 Josh King, 20 Jack Cogger, 21 Cory Denniss

SuperCoach analysis. Mitch Barnett (suspension) is out. Herman Ese'ese switches to lock, with Daniel Saifiti to start at prop and brother Jacob coming onto the bench.

Josh Dugan returns in the centres for the Sharks

DRAGONS v SHARKS

Friday, 7:50pm, April 13th, WIN Stadium

Dragons: 1 Matthew Dufty, 2 Nene Macdonald, 3 Euan Aitken, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Jason Nightingale, 6 Gareth Widdop (c), 7 Ben Hunt, 8 James Graham, 9 Cameron McInnes, 10 Paul Vaughan, 11 Tyson Frizell, 12 Tariq Sims, 13 Jack De Belin

Interchange: 14 Jeremy Latimore, 15 Kurt Mann, 16 Leeson Ah Mau, 17 Hame Sele

Reserves: 18 Jacob Host, 19 Zachary Lomax, 20 Reece Robson, 21 Blake Lawrie

SuperCoach analysis: Luciano Leilua drops out with Hame Sele coming onto the bench.

Sharks: 1 Matt Moylan, 2 Edrick Lee, 3 Josh Dugan, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Valentine Holmes, 6 Trent Hodkinson, 7 Chad Townsend, 8 Andrew Fifita, 9 Jayden Brailey, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Luke Lewis, 12 Wade Graham (c), 13 Paul Gallen (c)

Interchange: 14 Kurt Capewell, 15 Kurt Dillion, 16 Avagalu Seumanufagai, 17 Joseph Paulo

Reserves: 18 Jesse Ramien, 19 Scott Sorensen, 20 Jack Williams, 21 Kyle Flanagan

SuperCoach analysis: Matt Moylan retains the fullback spot ahead of Josh Dugan (groin), who returns at centre in place of Jesse Ramien. Sosaia Feki is replaced on the wing by Edrick Lee. James Segeyaro (concussion) misses out with prop Kurt Dillon added to the interchange.

Blake Green of the Warriors in action.

WARRIORS v BRONCOS

Saturday, 3:00pm (AEST), April 14th, Mt Smart Stadium

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2 David Fusitu'a 3 Peta Hiku 4 Solomone Kata 5 Ken Maumalo 6 Blake Green 7 Shaun Johnson 8 Bunty Afoa 9 Issac Luke 10 Agnatius Paasi 11 Leivaha Pulu 12 Tohu Harris 13 Adam Blair 14 Jazz Tevaga 15 Sam Lisone 16 Simon Mannering 17 Anthony Gelling 18 Mason Lino 20 Chris Satae 21 Isaiah Papali'i 22 Sam Cook

SuperCoach analysis: Understandably no changes to the 17 following five straight wins, however SuperCoach cheapie Ligi Sao drops out of the extended squad, replaced by fellow cheapie Isaiah Papali'i.

Broncos: 1 Darius Boyd (c), 2 Corey Oates, 3 James Roberts, 4 Jack Bird, 5 Jamayne Isaako, 6 Anthony Milford, 7 Kodi Nikorima, 8 Matthew Lodge, 9 Andrew McCullough, 10 Tevita Pangai jnr, 11 Alex Glenn, 12 Matt Gillett, 13 Josh McGuire

Interchange: 14 Sam Thaiday, 15 Joe Ofahengaue, 16 Korbin Sims, 17 Jaydn Su'A

Reserves: 18 Tom Opacic, 19 Troy Dargan, 20 Sam Tagataese, 21 Payne Haas

SuperCoach analysis: Alex Glenn (shoulder) returns, pushing Jaydn Su'A to the bench and Tom Opacic to the reserves.

Lachlan Coote will make his return. Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury Tony Martin

COWBOYS v BULLDOGS

Saturday, 5:30pm, April 14th, 1300 Smiles Stadium

Cowboys: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Justin O'Neill, 4 Ben Hampton, 5 Antonio Winterstein, 6 Michael Morgan, 7 Johnathan Thurston (c), 8 Matthew Scott (c), 9 Jake Granville, 10 Scott Bolton, 11 Gavin Cooper, 12 Coen Hess, 13 Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: 14 Te Maire Martin, 15 John Asiata, 16 Corey Jensen, 17 Ethan Lowe

Reserves: 18 Francis Molo, 19 Javid Bowen, 20 Enari Tuala, 21 Jake Clifford

SuperCoach analysis: Lachlan Coote returns to the top grade at fullback. Ben Hampton switches to centre with Javid Bowen dropping out.

Bulldogs: 1 Moses Mbye, 2 Brett Morris, 3 Josh Morris, 4 Will Hopoate, 5 Marcelo Montoya, 6 Jeremy Marshall-King, 7 Kieran Foran, 8 Aaron Woods, 9 Michael Lichaa, 10 David Klemmer, 11 Josh Jackson (c), 12 Raymond Faitala-Mariner, 13 Adam Elliott

Interchange: 14 Asipeli Fine, 15 Danny Fualalo, 16 Greg Eastwood, 17 Kerrod Holland

Reserves: 18 John Olive, 19 Rhyse Martin, 20 Renouf Toomaga, 21 Reimis Smith

SuperCoach analysis: Unchanged for now pending Josh Jackson's trip to the judiciary. Rhyse Martin and Renouf Toomaga have been named on the reserves as cover. UPDATE: Jackson has been cleared at the judiciary.

Jack Wighton has been named in the Raiders side. (Kym Smith)

RAIDERS v EELS

Saturday, 7:30pm, April 14th, GIO Stadium

Raiders: 1 Jack Wighton, 2 Nick Cotric, 3 Jarrod Croker (c), 4 Joseph Leilua, 5 Jordan Rapana, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aiden Sezer, 8 Iosia Soliola, 9 Siliva Havili, 10 Junior Paulo, 11 Joseph Tapine, 12 Elliott Whitehead, 13 Luke Bateman

Interchange: 14 Ata Hingano, 15 Shannon Boyd, 16 Josh Papalii, 17 Dunamis Lui

Reserves: 18 Liam Knight, 19 Michael Oldfield, 20 Brad Abbey, 21 Jack Murchie

SuperCoach analysis: Jack Wighton (birth of child) returns at fullback, pushing Nick Cotric to the wing and Michael Oldfield to reserves. Sam Williams (knee) is replaced in the halves by Blake Austin. Josh Papalii has earned a reprieve on the bench after one week out, replacing Liam Knight.

Eels: 1 Clint Gutherson, 2 George Jennings, 3 Michael Jennings, 4 Kirisome Auva'a, 5 Bevan French, 6 Corey Norman, 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 Peni Terepo, 9 Kaysa Pritchard, 10 Tim Mannah (c), 11 Manu Ma'u, 12 Tony Williams, 13 Tepai Moeroa

Interchange: 14 Beau Scott, 15 Kenny Edwards, 16 Daniel Alvaro, 17 Kane Evans

Reserves: 18 Will Smith, 19 David Gower, 20 Suaia Matagi, 21 Josh Hoffman

SuperCoach analysis: Clint Gutherson (ACL) returns at fullback, pushing Will Smith to reserves. Bevan French (shoulder) returns on the wing in place of Josh Hoffman with SuperCoach cheapie George Jennings holding his spot. Nathan Brown (ankle, round eight) is out with Tepai Moeroa to start and Kane Evans (ribs) returning on the bench. Peni Terepo starts at prop with Daniel Alvaro moving to the bench.

Bryce Cartwright take son his former Panthers teammates.

PANTHERS v TITANS

Sunday, 2:00pm, April 15th, Panthers Stadium

Panthers: 1 Dylan Edwards, 2 Josh Mansour, 3 Isaah Yeo, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Christian Crichton, 6 Tyrone Peachey, 7 James Maloney, 8 Trent Merrin, 9 Peter Wallace (c), 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Viliame Kikau, 12 Corey Harawira-Naera, 13 James Fisher-Harris

Interchange: 14 Wayde Egan, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Moses Leota, 17 James Tamou

Reserves: 18 Jarome Luai, 19 Nick Tui-Toso, 20 Sione Katoa, 21 Jack Hetherington

SuperCoach analysis: Waqa Blake (ankle) is replaced at centre by Isaah Yeo, with Corey Harawira-Naera starting in the back row and Kaide Ellis joining the bench.

Titans: 1 Michael Gordon, 2 Anthony Don, 3 Dale Copley, 4 Konrad Hurrell, 5 Phillip Sami, 6 Kane Elgey, 7 Ashley Taylor, 8 Jarrod Wallace, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Max King, 11 Kevin Proctor, 12 Will Matthews, 13 Jai Arrow

Interchange: 14 Mitch Rein, 15 Morgan Boyle, 16 Bryce Cartwright, 17 Jack Stockwell

Reserves: 18 Leilani Latu, 19 Keegan Hipgrave, 20 Ryan Simpkins, 21 Tyronne Roberts-Davis

SuperCoach analysis: Ryan James (suspension) is replaced at prop by Max King. Will Matthews (knee) returns in the back row, pushing Morgan Boyle to the bench. Jack Stockwell earns a spot on the interchange with Keegan Hipgrave dropping out.

Tom Trbojevic returns from injury.

SEA EAGLES v TIGERS

Sunday, 4:00pm, April 15th, Lottoland

Sea Eagles: 1 Tom Trbojevic, 2 Brad Parker, 3 Dylan Walker, 4 Brian Kelly, 5 Akuila Uate, 6 Lachlan Croker, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Apisai Koroisau, 10 Martin Taupau, 11 Joel Thompson, 12 Jack Gosiewski, 13 Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14 Jackson Hastings, 15 Shaun Lane, 16 Lloyd Perrett, 17 Frank Winterstein

Reserves: 18 Matthew Wright, 19 Jonathan Wright, 21 Taniela Paseka, 22 Tofofoa Sipley

SuperCoach analysis: Tom Trbojevic (ankle) returns at fullback. Brad Parker (illness) is also back following a late withdrawal, with Matt and Jonathan Wright missing out. Jack Gosiewski has surged into cheapie contention after being named to start on an edge with Frank Winterstein dropping to the bench.

Tigers: 1 Corey Thompson, 2 David Nofoaluma, 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Kevin Naiqama, 5 Malakai Watene-Zelezniak, 6 Benji Marshall (c), 7 Luke Brooks, 8 Alex Twal, 9 Jacob Liddle, 10 Ben Matulino, 11 Chris Lawrence, 12 Robbie Rochow, 13 Matthew Eisenhuth

Interchange: 14 Josh Reynolds, 15 Josh Aloiai, 16 Michael Chee-Kam, 17 Sauaso Sue

Reserves: 18 Tim Grant, 19 Chris McQueen, 20 Tyson Gamble, 21 Tuimoala Lolohea

SuperCoach analysis: Big-money recruit Josh Reynolds (hamstring) has been named on the bench for his Tigers' debut. Jacob Liddle starts at hooker with Pita Godinet dropping out. Tui Lolohea has been dropped, with David Nofoaluma recalled on the wing and Corey Thompson back at fullback. Alex Twal starts at prop for Russell Packer (knee) with Sauaso Sue joining the bench.