NRL teams: Big guns return for Roosters and Rabbitohs

Cameron Smith (back) is in doubt, Viliame Kikau has sorted a visa issue and will play, Shaun Johnson is set to play despite a minor ankle injury, Jason Taumalolo returns from suspension.

THE Roosters have named Luke Keary to make his return from a knee injury, as they battle the Rabbitohs and the Storm for minor premiership honours.

Meanwhile the Rabbitohs have welcomed back skipper Greg Inglis for their clash with the Raiders on Saturday afternoon.

Here is every NRL club's Round 24 squad:

TIGERS V SEA EAGLES

Thursday, August 23, Campbelltown Stadium, 7.50pm

Wests Tigers: 1. Moses Mbye, 2. David Nofoaluma, 3. Esan Marsters, 4. Mahe Fonua, 5. Kevin Naiqama, 6. Benji Marshall, 7. Luke Brooks, 8. Russell Packer, 9. Robbie Farah, 10. Ben Matulino, 11. Chris Lawrence (capt.), 12. Michael Chee Kam, 13. Matt Eisenhuth. Interchange: 14. Alex Twal, 15. Sauaso Sue, 16. Luke Garner, 17. Josh Aloiai. Reserves: 18. Jacob Liddle, 19. Robbie Rochow, 20. Tyson Gamble, 21. Malakai Watene-Zelezniak

Analysis: Elijah Taylor (corked thigh) is out. Matt Eisenhuth moves to lock with Chris Lawrence back in the staring back on the edge. Alex Twal (shoulder) and Josh Aloiai (broken hand) return on the bench with Jacob Liddle dropping out.

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic, 2. Jorge Taufua, 3. Moses Suli, 4. Brian Kelly, 5. Brad Parker, 6. Dylan Walker, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Manase Fainu, 10. Martin Taupau, 11. Joel Thompson, 12. Shaun Lane, 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Trent Hodkinson, 15. Kelepi Tanginoa, 16. Jack Gosiewski, 17. Lloyd Perrett Reserves: 18. Frank Winterstein, 19. Matthew Wright, 20. Tom Wright, 21. Toafofoa Sipley

Analysis: Jack Gosiewski replaces Frank Winterstein on the bench in the only change.

Tyrone Peachey will line up at five-eighth for the Panthers. Picture: AAP Image

WARRIORS V PANTHERS

Friday, August 24, Mt Smart Stadium, 6pm

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (capt), 2 David Fusitu'a, 3 Gerard Beale, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Mason Lino, 7 Shaun Johnson, 8 James Gavet, 9 Issac Luke, 10 Agnatius Paasi, 11 Isaiah Papali'i, 12 Adam Blair, 13 Simon Mannering. Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga, 15 Tohu Harris, 16 Bunty Afoa, 17 Peta Hiku. Reserves: 18 Leivaha Pulu, 20 Anthony Gelling, 21 Chris Satae, 22 Karl Lawton

Analysis: Shaun Johnson (ankle) and Gerard Beale (hamstring) have been named despite minor injuries last week. However, Blake Green (cork) is out, replaced by Mason Lino in the halves. Tohu Harris (knee) is named to return in place of Leivaha Pulu on the bench.

Panthers: 1. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Waqa Blake, 4. Dean Whare, 5. Christian Crichton, 6. Tyrone Peachey, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. Trent Merrin, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11. Viliame Kikau, 12. Isaah Yeo (capt), 13. James Fisher-Harris. Interchange: 14. Tyrone May, 15. Moses Leota, 16. Corey Harawira-Naera, 17. James Tamou. Reserves: 18. Sione Katoa, 19. Kaide Ellis, 20. Adam Keighran, 21. Liam Martin

Analysis: The Tyrone Peachey fullback experiment is over. He moves into the halves to partner Nathan Cleary. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak takes over at fullback with Christian Crichton recalled on the wing. Tyrone May drops to the bench. Youngster Wayde Egan starts at hooker with Sione Katoa dropping to reserves. James Fisher-Harris (shoulder) returns at lock pushing Corey Harawira-Naera to the bench and Kaide Ellis to reserves.

COWBOYS V EELS

Friday, August 24, 1300SMILES Stadium, 7.55pm

Cowboys: 1. Te Maire Martin, 2 Kyle Feldt, 3 Justin O'Neill, 4 Kane Linnett, 5 Gideon Gela-Mosby, 6 Jake Clifford, 7 Johnathan Thurston, 8 Matthew Scott, 9 Jake Granville, 10 Jordan McLean, 11 Gavin Cooper, 12 Coen Hess, 13 Jason Taumalolo. Interchange: 14 Ben Hampton 15 John Asiata 16 Francis Molo 17 Scott Bolton. Reserves: 18 Ethan Lowe 19 Javid Bowen 20 Shaun Fensom 21 Corey Jensen

Analysis: Matt Scott (neck) and Jason Taumalolo (suspension) are welcome returns for Johnathan Thurston's final game in Townsville. Scott Bolton and John Asiata are relegated to the bench with Ethan Lowe and Corey Jensen dropping to reserves.

Eels: 1. Corey Norman, 2 Jarryd Hayne, 3 Michael Jennings, 4 Clinton Gutherson, 5 George Jennings, 6 Jaeman Salmon, 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 Kane Evans, 9 Reed Mahoney, 10 Siosaia Vave, 11 Marata Niukore, 12 Tepai Moeroa, 13 Peni Terepo. Interchange: 14 Cameron King 15 Tim Mannah 16 David Gower 17 Brad Takairangi. Reserves: 18 Ray Stone 19 Oregon Kaufusi20 Josh Hoffman 21 Bevan French

Analysis: Star forward Nathan Brown is out injured. But Kane Evans (calf), Tim Mannah (broken thumb) and Cameron King (knee) return.

Greg Inglis will make his return from injury against the Raiders. Picture: Brett Costello

RAIDERS V RABBITOHS

Saturday, August 25, GIO Stadium, 3pm

Raiders: 1. Brad Abbey 2. Nick Cotric 3. Michael Oldfield 4. Joey Leilua 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Blake Austin 7. Sam Williams 8. Dunamis Lui 9. Josh Hodgson (C) 10. Shannon Boyd 11. Sia Soliola 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Josh Papalii. Interchange: 14. Emre Guler 15. Junior Paulo 16. Siliva Havili 17. Luke Bateman. Reserves: 18. Jack Murchie 19. Liam Knight 20. Makahesi Makatoa 21. Aidan Sezer

Analysis: Joseph Tapine (broken thumb) is out for the season. Elliott Whitehead returns to the back row with Michael Oldfield (knee) returning at centre. Aiden Sezer (hamstring) has been named in the reserves as he aims to return.

Rabbitohs: 1. Alex Johnston, 2. Campbell Graham, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Greg Inglis, 5. Hymel Hunt, 6. Cody Walker, 7. Adam Reynolds, 8. Thomas Burgess, 9. Damien Cook, 10. George Burgess, 11. John Sutton, 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Sam Burgess (c). Interchange: 14. Braidon Burns, 15. Cameron Murray, 16. Jason Clark, 17. Tevita Tatola. Reserves: 18. Richard Kennar, 19. Tyrell Fuimaono, 20. Dean Britt, 21. Mawene Hiroti

Analysis: Greg Inglis (broken thumb), Alex Johnston (hamstring) and Campbell Graham (wrist) are key backline inclusions. Dane Gagai shifts from fullback to centre and Braidon Burns drops to the bench. Mawene Hiroti, Tyrell Fuimaono and Richie Kennar drop out.

TITANS V STORM

Saturday, August 25, Cbus Super Stadium, 5.30pm

Titans: 1. Alexander Brimson, 2. Anthony Don, 3. Konrad Hurrell, 4. Brenko Lee, 5. Phillip Sami, 6. Kane Elgey, 7. Ash Taylor, 8. Jarrod Wallace, 9. Nathan Peats, 10. Ryan James (capt), 11. Kevin Proctor, 12. Keegan Hipgrave, 13. Jai Arrow. Interchange: 14. Mitch Rein, 15. Moeaki Fotuaika, 16. Jack Stockwell, 17. Will Matthews. Reserves: 18. Bryce Cartwright, 19. Brendan Elliot, 20. Jai Whitbread, 21. Leilani Latu

Analysis: Will Matthews returns on the bench for Bryce Cartwright in the only change.

Storm: 1. Billy Slater, 2. Cheyse Blair, 3. Justin Olam, 4. Curtis Scott, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Brodie Croft, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Cameron Smith, 10. Tim Glasby, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Joe Stimson, 13. Dale Finucane. Interchange: 14. Tui Kamikamica, 15. Christian Welch, 16. Kenneath Bromwich, 17. Ryley Jacks. Reserves: 18. Scott Drinkwater, 19. Sam Kasiano, 20. Albert Vete, 21. Jahrome Hughes

Analysis: Cameron Smith (back) has been named. Will Chambers (suspension) is replaced at centre by Justin Olam. Suliasi Vunivalu (hamstring) is replaced on the wing by Cheyse Blair. Tui Kamikamica and Ryley Jacks replace Nelson Asofa-Solomona (ankle) and Brandon Smith (knee) on the bench. Jahrome Hughes (knee) has been included in reserves after missing last week.

Luke Keary is a major inclusion for the Roosters. (AAP Image/Brendan Esposito)

ROOSTERS V BRONCOS

Saturday, August 25, Allianz Stadium, 7.35pm

Roosters: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Daniel Tupou, 3 Latrell Mitchell, 4 Joseph Manu, 5 Blake Ferguson, 6 Luke Keary, 7 Cooper Cronk 8 Dylan Napa, 9 Jake Friend, 10 Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11 Boyd Cordner, 12 Isaac Liu, 13 Victor Radley. Interchange: 14 Nat Butcher 15 Zane Tetevano 16 Mitchell Aubusson 17 Ryan Matterson. Reserves: 18 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 19 Sean O'Sullivan 20 Paul Momirovski 21 Lindsay Collins

Analysis: Luke Keary (knee) returns at five-eighth with Ryan Matterson relegated to the bench. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (ribs) has been named in jersey No.18, despite originally being scheduled to return in the second week of finals.

Broncos: 1 Darius Boyd, 2 Corey Oates, 3 James Roberts, 4 Jordan Kahu, 5 Jamayne Isaako, 6 Anthony Milford, 7 Kodi Nikorima, 8 Matthew Lodge, 9 Andrew McCullough, 10 Sam Thaiday, 11 Alex Glenn, 12 Tevita Pangai Junior, 13 Josh McGuire. Interchange: 14 Kotoni Staggs 15 Joe Ofahengaue 16 Korbin Sims 17 David Fifita. Reserves: 18 Patrick Mago 19 Troy Dargan 20 Gehamat Shibasaki 21 Sam Tagataese

Analysis: Kotoni Staggs replaces Patrick Mago on the bench. Matt Lodge starts in place of Joe Ofahengaue, but expect Lodge to be relegated to the bench on game day, as per the previous few weeks. Josh McGuire (niggles) has been named despite leaving training early on Monday.

Wade Graham has been named to return from injury. (AAP Image/Craig Golding)

SHARKS V KNIGHTS

Sunday, August 26, Southern Cross Group Stadium, 2pm

Sharks: 1 Valentine Holmes, 2 Sosaia Feki, 3 Josh Dugan, 4 Kurt Capewell, 5 Edrick Lee, 6 Matt Moylan, 7 Chad Townsend, 8 Andrew Fifita, 9 Jayden Brailey, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Luke Lewis, 12 Wade Graham, 13 Paul Gallen. Interchange: 14 Scott Sorensen, 15 James Segeyaro 16 Aaron Woods 17 Jayson Bukuya. Reserves: 18 Joseph Paulo 19 Ava Seumanufagai 20 Sione Katoa 21 Kyle Flanagan

Analysis: Centre Jesse Ramien (ankle) is out. Josh Dugan moves to centre and Edrick Lee (shoulder) returns on the wing. Jayden Brailey (ear) returns at hooker with James Segeyaro dropping to the bench. Wade Graham (knee) has been named to return in the second row pushing Scott Sorensen to the bench.

Knights: 1. Nick Meaney, 2. Ken Sio, 3. Sione Mata'utia, 4. Cory Dennis, 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 6. Kalyn Ponga, 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. Herman Ese'ese, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Daniel Saifiti, 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12. Mitchell Barnett, 13. Aidan Guerra. Interchange: 14. Jamie Buhrer 15. Chris Heighington 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Josh King. Reserves: 18. Jacob Lillyman 19. JJ Felise 20. Connor Watson 21. Luke Yates

Analysis: Chris Heighington (rested) returns on the bench in place of Luke Yates. Connor Watson (groin) is on the reserves list as he eyes a return from injury.

DRAGONS V BULLDOGS

Sunday, August 26, Jubilee Oval, 4.10pm

Dragons: 1 Matt Dufty, 2 Nene McDonald, 3 Euan Aitken, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Jason Nightingale, 6 Kurt Mann, 7 Ben Hunt, 8 James Graham, 9 Cameron McInnes, 10 Leeson Ah Mau, 11 Tyson Frizell, 12 Tariq Sims, 13 Jack de Belin. Interchange: 14 Jeremy Latimore, 15 Jordan Pereira, 16 Blake Lawrie, 17 Luciano Leilua. Reserves: 18 Zach Lomax, 19 Jai Field, 20 Paul Vaughan, 21 Jacob Host

Analysis: Jason Nightingale (neck) returns on the wing. Jordan Pereira moves to the bench with Jai Field dropping out. Prop Paul Vaughan (ankle) has been named in reserves as he aims to return well ahead of schedule.

Bulldogs: 1. Will Hopoate 2. Brett Morris 3. Josh Morris 4. Kerrod Holland 5. Reimis Smith 6. Lachlan Lewis 7. Matt Frawley 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Michael Lichaa 10. David Klemmer 11. Josh Jackson 12. Rhyse Martin 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Jeremy Marshall-King 15. Danny Fualalo 16. Ofahiki Ogden 17. Greg Eastwood. Reserves: 19. Francis Tualau 20. Fa'amanu Brown 21. Renouf To'omaga 23. John Olive

Analysis: No changes.