The Dragons celebrate after Corey Norman’s winner. Image: AAP Image/Darren Pateman
Rugby League

Golden point could get overdue overhaul

by Phil Rothfield Sports Editor-at-large
9th Apr 2019 9:03 AM
Golden point is here to stay but the NRL will consider a restructure of competition points to allow losing teams in extra time to at least get one point.

The debate was ignited after a thrilling round in which Penrith's Nathan Cleary, Manly's Daly Cherry-Evans and the Dragons' Corey Norman landed pressure field goals to send the Wests Tigers, South Sydney and Newcastle home with nothing for their efforts.

There is a suggestion the NRL could adopt the AFL's system of four competition points for a win.

In that case if a game went to golden point, the winners would get three points and the losers one.

 

The NRL's Head of Football Graham Annesley says there is some merit in looking at other options.

"We're open to discussions on these sort of issues," Annesley said.

"Although suggestions of this type have been raised in the past, the competition committee has to date not felt there is sufficient need to change the current golden point system.

"However, as administrators, we do have a responsibility to constantly review our competition rules and consider innovative ways to enhance public interest in the premiership.

"Just because an idea has been rejected in the past, doesn't mean it can't be revisited as the game continues to evolve.

"The Competition Committee meets again at the end of the season to review all aspects of the on-field game in 2019 in preparation for 2020 and beyond."

 

Daly Cherry-Evans‘ kick was hard to swallow for Souths. Image: AAP Image/Brendon Thorne
Daly Cherry-Evans‘ kick was hard to swallow for Souths. Image: AAP Image/Brendon Thorne

 

The NRL would have trouble convincing TV broadcasters Fox Sports and Channel 9 to pay $2 billion in fees but then cut the most exciting content when matches are tied up after 80 minutes.

Over the weekend Fox Sports attracted its second highest Saturday rating ever.

Channel 9's ratings were also up on last year.

"We're in the entertainment business and anything that adds to a climactic finish is great for us," said Fox Sports Head of Television Steve Crawley.

The other option that has been often mentioned in the past is golden try.

It would stop the five or six hit-ups then field goal shootouts and force teams to shift the football.

On a Twitter poll on Monday, fans overwhelmingly favoured golden try.

