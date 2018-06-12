NRL cracks down on 'dog shots'

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg (left) and Peter Beattie have addressed issues around refereeing in the NRL. Picture: AAP

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg (left) and Peter Beattie have addressed issues around refereeing in the NRL. Picture: AAP

PLAYERS can now be sin-binned for foul play as the NRL moves to stamp out "dog shots" on ball players.

Australian Rugby League Commissioner Peter Beattie and NRL boss Todd Greenberg announced the changes at the NRL's Moore Park headquarters on Tuesday.

"No-one wants to see players taken out of the game through acts of foul play," Beattie said.

"Sometimes those acts do not warrant a send off, but they do deserve 10 minutes in the sin bin.

"Until now, the rules did not allow referees to use the sin bin for foul play unless the victim of foul play was forced to leave the field and was unlikely to take any further part of the game.

"So we have seen players commit acts of foul play, put on report but miss no game time."

The announcement follows Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary being hit late by Canberra forward Charlie Gubb on Friday night.

The rule allows for players to be sin-binned for any foul play including high tackles, dangerous throws, shoulder charges and crusher tackles.

Charlie Gubb tackled the legs of Nathan Cleary as he kicked the ball during the round 14 NRL clash.

The likes of Johnathan Thurston have been vocal critics of rules around punishing foul play.

Just last week Thurston spoke out on the issue after being floored with a late hit by Manly's Jack Gosiewski.

Gosiewski was later suspended but didn't spend any time off the field during their round 13 encounter.

Thurston blew up over the tackle after the game.

"It s**ts me, do I have to get a broken rib before they stamp it out," Thurston said.

"What is it going to take to stop them? It's not part of our team and the way we go about our business.

"But it has been put on report, so I'm sure the match review committee will deal with it."

Thurston has demanded change.

Greenberg backed the new stance referees would take starting in round 15.

"The sin bin could also be used for cheap late shots on playmakers who play such a key role in our game," he said.

"I stress that the sin bin will only be used for serious incidents and there will be no impact on tough, fair and legal play."