NRL’s next Greg Inglis ready to rock Origin arena

Latrell Mitchell might be the next Greg Inglis but his loyalty is to NSW only.

HE may be his hero but NSW centre Latrell Mitchell was never going to follow Greg ­Inglis from the NSW north coast to Queensland.

Young, indigenous, and a prodigious talent hailing from northern NSW, Mitchell bears striking similarities to Inglis.

But, unlike Inglis, the Taree-born 20-year-old is a true Blue. And unlike others who have been coerced across the border, Mitchell, aged 20, only ever wanted to represent NSW.

His dream has now become a reality.

And in his very first game for NSW, Mitchell will confront his hero, Inglis, who was yesterday named Queensland captain for the series.

Inglis's star power made him an idol to Mitchell, who was just seven when GI made his NRL debut.

But, even as a kid, Mitchell remained true to his passion - playing for NSW.

"No, no, not me - I'm not a Queenslander. NSW, I was always a Blue," Mitchell said last night.

"That's the thing, I have always looked up to him. He wanted to play for Queensland. Johnathan Thurston, Matt Bowen, they've all had a crack as well.

Latrell Mitchell will play his first Origin match for NSW aged just 20 years old.



"But I only wanted to play for NSW.

"To be going up against Greg, it's a massive achievement for me. I always idolised him and those sort of players. I'm keen to play.

"I just have to go out there and have a go. It's a big game but you have to try and treat it like another game.

"Just play footy and enjoy it - that's all I want to do."

Mitchell plays left centre, meaning he will not mark up on Inglis.

But fans can expect a fiery contest when Mitchell takes on Queensland centre Will Chambers.

The pair have niggled away at one another in previous games.

Mitchell was stunned at his elevation to Origin football at such a young age.

"I'm stoked, it was a little bit of mixed emotion,'' he said. "I didn't know what to think last night when I got the call. I had a lot of things running through my head.

"I'm keen to rip in.

"I thought probably next year would be the time when I broke through. But now, knowing I'm in, I'm ready to go.

"I have been playing some consistent footy for the Roosters and defending all right. It's a massive achievement for myself."

Latrell Mitchell has had a solid year with the Roosters and performed well enough to earn an Origin call-up.

Mitchell has been in stellar form. He has power, speed and a wicked fend. Many believe he has the physical frame and fiery temperament to succeed at Origin level for the next decade.

"I woke up this morning and didn't think the phone call last night was real," Mitchell said. "I had a look at my phone again to know that I'm going into camp in the morning. I'm still pinching myself.

"And I will still be pinching myself through the week and will until it comes to the game. That's when it will kick in.

"It's unreal."