Dominant Broncos create NRLW history

Heather Ballinger celebrates with Broncos teammates after scoring a try during the NRL Women's Premiership Grand Final at ANZ Stadium. Picture: AAP

THEY dominated the three rounds of NRLW and they dominated the grand final - the Brisbane Broncos are the inaugural premiers.

In a bruising game, played with grand final grit, the Broncos were as silky as all season with as they claimed a convincing 34-12 victory in front of 16,214 fans at ANZ Stadium.

The Sydney Roosters knew they would need their best game to date and a full 60-minute performance, but in the end they could only go with the Broncos for 15 minutes.

The Broncos celebrate their win over the Roosters during the NRL Women's Premiership Grand Final. Picture: AAP

Broncos players celebrate their win over the Sydney Roosters in the NRLW grand final at ANZ Stadium. Picture: Brett Costello

It was the Broncos' day, a historic day as the first ever women's premiership heads to the Queensland capital and the decider records the first ever penalty try.

Five-eighth Kimiora Nati crossed for a hat-trick, her first awarded because Taleena Simon used her foot to dislodge the ball as the number six tried to touch down.

Nati was later awarded the Karyn Murphy Medal as player of the match.

Kimiora Nati was superb for the Broncos and was named player of the match. Picture: Brett Costello

Kimiora Nati celebrates one of her tries with her Broncos teammates. Picture: Getty Images

It was the 28 first-half points that put Brisbane in an unassailable position at the break and it proved too much for the Roosters to run down.

Forwards Heather Ballinger, Steph Hancock and Ngatokotoru Arakua laid a platform for the Brisbane playmakers in Brittany Breayley, Ali Brigginshaw and Nati to go to work.

All of them caused damage as the Roosters' defence struggled to contain them.

The Broncos made eight line-breaks and 45 tackle-breaks to the Roosters' one and 24 and that dominance was turned into points on the scoreboard. They put the Roosters on the back foot and when it came time to attack themselves there was little left in the tank.

They were confronted with a bruising Broncos defence that offered few ways through. Star players like Isabelle Kelly, Taleena Simon, Zahara Temara were all kept quiet.

The Roosters had opened the scoring with a penalty kick and levelled at 6-6 through a try to Tazmin Gray in the 11th minute. A that point they were going with their more favoured opponents.

A few minutes later the momentum started to turn.

Heather Ballinger crashed over in the 15th minute and Nati's penalty try was awarded just minutes later. Two more before half-time sounded - to Arakua and Lavinia Gould - meant the game was almost decided with 30 minutes still to play.

Heather Ballinger reaches out to score a try for the Broncos. Picture: Brett Costello

Heather Ballinger plants the ball down to score a try for the Broncos. Picture: Brett Costello

Each side would cross just one more time in the second half. Roosters five-eighth Lavina O'Mealey went herself under the posts with 16 minutes left in the game, joining. Ballinger as retirees to score in their farewell game.

Nati added the Broncos' extra in the 46th.

It was fitting reward for the Brisbane side that had gone through the three round games undefeated.

The Roosters battled on bravely after losing Simon at half-time to an ankle sprain. The two sides are certain to have created a long-lasting rivalry for the women's game.

BRISBANE BRONCOS 34 (K Nati 3 H Ballinger N Arakua L Gould tries C Baker 5 goals) bt SYDNEY ROOSTERS 12 (T Gray L O'Mealey tries Z Temara 2 goals) at ANZ Stadium