NRMA finds shortfall for maintenance of local roads

26th Aug 2017 5:00 PM
Maintaining local roads is one of the greatest challenges facing local councils.
Maintaining local roads is one of the greatest challenges facing local councils. John Gass

THERE'S a massive funding back log needed to bring our local roads up to a 'satisfactory condition'.

The NRMA has released its annual Funding Local Roads report and is renewing calls for improved funding support for local roads.

According to the NRMA's audit the North Coast region tops the state with the highest infrastructure back log of $430.7 million.

That figure accounts for 22 per cent of the state's total back log.

While $430.7 million is an enormous amount of money, it's a figure that is actually down 11 per cent on 2014/15.

The North Coast region is 15 Local Government Areas stretching from the Queensland border down to Taree, the Great Lakes and Gloucester.

The infrastructure back log locally is minimal compared to other LGA's.

For the second year running the NRMA has reported that Coffs Harbour City Council has no back log at all.

Bellingen Council has had a considerable decrease in its back log over the past year with the figure dropping more than 60 per cent from $6.13 million down to $2.32 million.

Nambucca Shire Council has also seen a decrease in its back log over the past 12 months.

Last year's figure of $9.2 million has been reduced to $8.44 million.

These numbers stack up favourably when comapred to the $97.24 million back log the Port Macquarie Hastings Council faces or the $79.27 bill at Lismore City Council.

NRMA regional director Fiona Simson said a variety of factors were behind the backlog, including population growth and increased density in regional centres placing pressure on the road network, falling council rates revenue and inadequate funding systems.

"The lack of an effective long term solution will mean a worsening NSW local and regional road network, with road safety being a significant concern," Ms Simson said.

"Increasing local roads funding will benefit the broader community, as crashes on local roads represent 75 per cent of the $7.1 billion annual cost of crashes to the NSW economy."

The NRMA wants a long term plan across all levels of government to support sustainable communities and safe mobility.

It's called on governments to increase funding to support this work and welcomed a $500 million commitment from the NSW Government for the Fixing Country Roads Program.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  bellingen shire council coffs harbour city council infrasrtructure funding local roads nambucca shire council nrma

