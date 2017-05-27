23°
Sport

NRRRL: Magpies on a mission for home fans

Bill North | 27th May 2017 10:00 AM
ON A MISSION: Captain- coach Dan Randall hopes to lead Lower Clarence Magpies to their first victory of the 2017 NRRRL season when they run out in front of their home fans against Evans Head Bombers at the Nest this Sunday.
ON A MISSION: Captain- coach Dan Randall hopes to lead Lower Clarence Magpies to their first victory of the 2017 NRRRL season when they run out in front of their home fans against Evans Head Bombers at the Nest this Sunday. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NRRRL: Lower Clarence Magpies are desperate to repay the faith of their home fans with two competition points this Sunday.

While the Magpies have leaked points in each of their away games this season, spectators at Ngayundi Yamba Sports Complex have been treated to two nail-biting contests. The only problem is the home side finished on the wrong side of the scoreboard on both occasions (34-32 loss to Casino in round three, 36-32 loss to Mullumbimby Giants in round five) and are still searching for their first win of the season.

"We always seem to turn it on at home more than we do away,” Lower Clarence captain-coach Dan Randall said.

"But we haven't been able to break that win. But as soon as we get a win I reckon a couple more will break through.

"The community support has been great. They're always turning up and asking about us when we walk down the street. So hopefully we can give them that first win at the Nest this Sunday.”

In round eight Magpies come up against Evans Head, who currently sit equal first courtesy of a habit of winning the close games. The Bombers scraped past Kyogle, Casino and Murwillumbah all by a converted try or less before registering a more convincing 42-20 victory over Mullumbimby last week.

"Evans are a good side too so we'll have to aim right up,” Randall said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence league lower clarence magpies nrrrl whatson

National Sorry Day: Reflecting on testing times

National Sorry Day: Reflecting on testing times

CRANES acknowledged National Sorry Day at the Saraton Theatre on Friday with a film and talk by Paul Dutton, who was taken away from his family as a child

Cosmic clashes set for local derby battle

STRUGGLING: It is always a tight tussle when the Yamba Buccaneers meet the Iluka Cossacks in the Clash of the Heads local derby.

Buccs look to reverse losing trend in Clash of the Head local derby.

Education a worthy spend: Hogan

Female high school student studying

Gonksi 2.0 model still benefits Valley according to Kevin Hogan

Support for Kara's treadmill marathon explodes

Former Grafton and now NSW cricketer Kara Sutherland bowling to cricket legend Sir Viv Richards. Photo: MARK NEWSHAM

Support for treadmill marathon thrills organiser Kara Sutherland.

Local Partners

BACKWARD GLANCES: Nurses visit GBH as part of training

Births, engagements and the death of the richest man in Australia, 50 years ago today

National Sorry Day: Reflecting on testing times

Barkindji man Paul Dutton and Bundjalang woman Dorothy Pholi at the Saraton Theatre for the screening of Servant or Slave for National Sorry Day.

Clarence acknowledges Australia's dark history

NRRRL: Magpies on a mission for home fans

ON A MISSION: Captain- coach Dan Randall hopes to lead Lower Clarence Magpies to their first victory of the 2017 NRRRL season when they run out in front of their home fans against Evans Head Bombers at the Nest this Sunday.

Lower Clarence ready for another cracker at the Nest

Polocrosse hits fever pitch at Hawthorne Park

ALL SYSTEMS GO: This weekend Grafton Polocrosse Club hosts its first annual carnival at Hawthorne Park since the club re-formed.

New lease of life in the Clarence Valley for equestrian team sport

Support for Kara's treadmill marathon explodes

Former Grafton and now NSW cricketer Kara Sutherland bowling to cricket legend Sir Viv Richards. Photo: MARK NEWSHAM

Support for treadmill marathon thrills organiser Kara Sutherland.

Baywatch: Lifeguards with model looks return for 'filthy fun'

TWO chiselled men emerge from the surf. One looks like a god. The other, well, he's gasping for air and doesn't realise there's a jellyfish on his chest.

Bello Winter Music to sprout local Daisies

SPECIAL PERFORMANCE: Husky are performing at the Bello Winter Music festival in July.

Clarence bands take on Bellingen for music festival

Model Bella Hadid's see-through dress shocks in Cannes

US model Bella Hadid attends the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR gala 2017 held at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, 25 May 2017.

It’s like she’s become addicted to shock value.

Working dogs put on a show at Ulmarra

The skills of man's best friend will be put to the test with the Ulmarra Dog Trials on June 24-25.

Man's best friend will be put the test at the Ulmarra Dog Trials.

No room for morbid fans

Chris Cornell.

Fans want to stay in the hotel room where Chris Cornell died

Star Wars' 1977 Stormtrooper head banger confesses

A Stormtrooper is responsible for the biggest blunder in a Star Wars movie. Picture: Supplied

Man in most famous blooper in Star Wars history breaks silence

Lyn's knock-out show gets her to next round on The Voice

ONWARDS AND UPWARDS: Lyn Bowtell is through to the battle rounds on The Voice.

'It was bitter sweet to win like that'

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

HAMPTON&#39;S STYLE COTTAGE - Affordable entry with low holding costs

241 Lawrence Rd (Great Marlow), Grafton 2460

House 2 1 $230,000

Grafton is well renowned for its historic streetscapes and a home with heart is always highly sought. Fresh to the market is this recently refurbished settlers...

Your Own Oasis 25 Minutes to Town

427 Middle Creek Road, Kangaroo Creek 2460

House 1 1 SALE

Positioned at the end of a quiet country road, this stunning property of 156 acres is perfect for those who are in search of privacy and tranquillity. Versatile in...

NOW PRICED TO SELL ASAP

2 BANKSIA STREET, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $235,000

THE owners of this tidy home in a quiet Westlawn street want out as soon as possible. The property is simply begging for someone to love it and finish what these...

Your Private Rural Lifestyle Awaits

4561 Pringles Way, Lawrence 2460

1 1 2 $245,000

Enjoy the privacy and space that comes with 20 Ha (50 Acres) of un-spoilt native bushland with a sensational creek and all only 14kms, by sealed road, to the...

Tranquility On The Channel

24 Orion Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 1 $725,000

A Tranquil Opportunity on the River If you are looking for a peaceful lifestyle opportunity with the added bonus of tranquil surrounds where you can watch the...

Neat As A Pin &amp; Perfect Location

5 Parklands Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 3 2 2 $454,000

Located within the very desirable Gulmarrad area between the Clarence River town of Maclean and our beautiful coastline with its pristine beaches such as Brooms...

7,289m2 Dovedale Residential Site

32 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $295,000 Plus...

Perfect for the developer or to build your dream home. A seven (7) lot subdivision (STCA) has been recommended by the surveyors with lot sizes of, 1- 713m2, 2...

Contemporary Design Enhances a Coastal Country Lifestyle

Lot 3 Dianella Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 2 $535,000

In today's world of helter skelter it's more important than ever that your home is your sanctuary. With that in mind an innovative and progressive building company...

Built To Last With Room To Move

105 Golf Links Rd, Woodford Island 2463

House 3 2 3 $699,000

105 Golf Links Road is a cut above the rest. It is comprised of a substantial 4 bedroom, double brick home, an 8 metre pool, and 8,640m2 of land with the...

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!