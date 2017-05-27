NRRRL: Magpies on a mission for home fans

ON A MISSION: Captain- coach Dan Randall hopes to lead Lower Clarence Magpies to their first victory of the 2017 NRRRL season when they run out in front of their home fans against Evans Head Bombers at the Nest this Sunday.

NRRRL: Lower Clarence Magpies are desperate to repay the faith of their home fans with two competition points this Sunday.

While the Magpies have leaked points in each of their away games this season, spectators at Ngayundi Yamba Sports Complex have been treated to two nail-biting contests. The only problem is the home side finished on the wrong side of the scoreboard on both occasions (34-32 loss to Casino in round three, 36-32 loss to Mullumbimby Giants in round five) and are still searching for their first win of the season.

"We always seem to turn it on at home more than we do away,” Lower Clarence captain-coach Dan Randall said.

"But we haven't been able to break that win. But as soon as we get a win I reckon a couple more will break through.

"The community support has been great. They're always turning up and asking about us when we walk down the street. So hopefully we can give them that first win at the Nest this Sunday.”

In round eight Magpies come up against Evans Head, who currently sit equal first courtesy of a habit of winning the close games. The Bombers scraped past Kyogle, Casino and Murwillumbah all by a converted try or less before registering a more convincing 42-20 victory over Mullumbimby last week.

"Evans are a good side too so we'll have to aim right up,” Randall said.