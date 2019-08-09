NSW abortion bill is simply ‘legal gendercide’

SO now we know. The Berejiklian government sanctions sex-selection abortion.

What that means is fewer girl babies will be born. It is legal gendercide.

The reality is that, in many cultures, girls are the wrong sex. Boys are prized, especially first-born boys, and girls discarded.

So much for the pretence that the duplicitous frauds who foisted this late-term abortion bill on our Parliament are champions of women.

When Liberal MP Tanya Davies last night moved an amendment that "termination not to be used for gender selection" it was dead on arrival.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard was one of the low Liberals who voted it down, breezily saying he had not been "made aware" of evidence of termination on the basis of gender in NSW. D'uh. That's because it was illegal until this abortion of a bill!

This is the legislature pathologically out of step with the public.

Australians overwhelmingly oppose abortions performed for sex selection reasons. Polls of more than 4000 people conducted in 2007 and 2016 by the Australian Survey of Social Attitudes showed "high and strengthening disapproval" for the practice.

Former women’s minister Tanya Davies debates the bill last night. Picture: Joel Carrett

Disapproval/strong disapproval of abortion for sex selection increased from 74 to 81 per cent, while strong disapproval rose from 44 to 55 per cent

Davies pointed out that in the five years after Victoria's extreme abortion laws were enacted, mothers born in China and India suddenly started having more boy babies than girls, as shown by a La Trobe University study.

"There are over 300 missing girls in Victoria due to sex selection before birth in the Indian, Chinese and South East Asian migrant communities between 2011 and 2015," she said.

Cartoonist Warren Brown’s take on the abortion bill debate.

"In that five-year period, which I note was after Victoria's abortion law reform was in place, there were on average 37 girls each year missing from Indian-born mothers and 24 girls each year missing from Chinese-born mothers."

That's the war on women being waged by ersatz feminists in our Parliament.

It's fitting that Berejiklian's terrible bill does not mention the word "woman" because this government has revealed itself since the election to be so incomprehensively desperate to appear "progressive" that it now panders to the far-left codswallop that men can have abortions too.

This is not what we voted for.