NSW aged-care worker charged with assault

An 89-year-old aged care resident in a wheelchair has been allegedly assaulted by a worker at the facility in southern NSW.

The elderly man, who lives in the Cooma home, was in his wheelchair on Saturday afternoon when he was allegedly assaulted by a 61-year-old female employee, police say.

The woman was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and five counts of assault.

She is due to face Cooma Local Court on August 7.