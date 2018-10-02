Teenager creates one-day history

NSW rising star Jack Edwards has become the youngest century-maker in the history of Australia's one-day Cup.

The 18-year-old Edwards emphasised his status as perhaps the best emerging batting talent in the country when he and Moises Henriques combined for a pair of match-winning hundreds in a six-wicket over Queensland at Drummoyne Oval.

After a slow start the Blues have found form at the right time and could use the returning Pat Cummins and fellow Test paceman Josh Hazlewood in the same attack in a final against Victoria on Thursday back at Drummoyne.

Cummins felt the full force of Chris Lynn in his comeback to bowling after suffering stress fractures in his back, before ultimately gaining his revenge.

Lynn top-scored for the match with 135 to demand a recall in both Australia's white ball teams, but the damage could have been far greater had Cummins not struck in his ninth and final over and limited Queensland to 296.

Then Edwards (116 off 112) and Henriques (134 not out off 134) put on a clinical double-century stand that guided NSW home with more than four overs to spare.

Chris Lynn belted a second-straight century. Picture: AAP

Every team qualifies for the finals in this bizarre one-day cup system, but NSW now hit the knockout games in form.

"We're just starting to hit our straps come finals time," Henriques told Fox Cricket.

"It was a very good wicket and Jack batted beautiful and made my job a lot easier. It was a pretty good partnership, and when you put on 200 pretty hard to lose from there.

"(Edwards) is a star. An absolute star. He is a great kid, has all the shots. I'm looking forward to watching many more innings from him in the future.

Pat Cummins made his return from injury at Drummoyne Oval. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"We Just chased down 300 with a few overs to spare so there's a bit of confidence from that."

Lynn hammered Cummins for a six and three fours in one over, but just as Lynn looked capable of leading Queensland to a giant first-innings total, Cummins returned to nab his man in a final spell that illustrated why the right-arm speed demon holds the key for Australia this summer.

Pace twin Hazlewood will make his return from a similar injury on Thursday.

There's been some confusion as to how it's possible Cummins and Hazlewood are back playing before Australia's first Test against Pakistan, when they were both ruled out of the UAE tour.

However, Australian medicos felt the indispensable pair wouldn't have had enough overs under their belt to be thrust straight back into Test cricket.

The star with the ball for NSW was spinner Chris Green, who claimed a maiden career five-wicket haul with impressive figures of 5-53 off his 10 overs.

