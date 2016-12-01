NSW Blues to move on from Coffs Harbour

MOVING ON: NSW Blues' Jack Bird training at Novotel Pacific Bay Resort earlier this year. The Blues will house their training camp elsewhere next year.

AFTER three years of Coffs Harbour being the home to the Blues State of Origin camp, the NSW side is moving on in 2017.

Coffs Harbour City Council general manager Steve McGrath said a three year deal was signed with NSW Rugby League to hold the rights to the training camp from 2014.

In 2014 the Blues broke Queensland's eight-year winning streak.

But NSW since lost the following two State of Origins, unable to repeat the success of its first year training at the Novotel Pacific Bay Resort and grounds.

Mr McGrath said a new training base for the Blues was being built at Sydney's Homebush but had faced delays.

He said he understood NSW Rugby League did not want to sign an interim contract to remain in Coffs Harbour and would rather look elsewhere.

"Whilst I'm sure we'd love to have them back, we always knew they were wanting to move to Homebush," he said.

The Daily Telegraph reported Kingscliff, Kiama, Blue Mountains and Ballina were all in the running as possible training camp venues.

"We were very happy to lock in the facilities," Mr McGrath said.

"There was a fair amount of opportunities for interaction (between the Blues and public)."